EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Susceptible to Oversold RSI Signal
2021-06-30 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Resilience Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory Again
2021-06-30 19:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-30 18:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Long Bets Offer Contrarian Signal Warning
2021-06-30 05:00:00
Real Time News
  • The price of oil holds near the yearly high ($74.45) as US inventories contract for seven consecutive weeks. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/qlP3PMC610 https://t.co/aGJQ50PTeS
  • WTI failed to break back above $74 as all eyes turn to tomorrow's OPEC+ meeting $CL_F #Oil #OOTT https://t.co/p8G7gLWprO
  • Gold prices haven’t been able to stage a significant recovery after their steep drop post-Fed. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/noBbt5Dly2 https://t.co/0BmWzS3NRt
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.23% Gold: 0.41% Oil - US Crude: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Q70CxDTerH
  • Nasdaq 100 in record territory with seemingly no speed limit. Dow Jones lagging behind, but a rotation back into old-school stocks could boost it. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/dTCFGvOlqk https://t.co/bec3fSjnOL
  • There is definitely some unusual pressures in the markets that the Fed is monitoring. For rate consideration, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate is still at 2.46% while overnight repos; while stimulus suitability questioned by $991 Bln in O/N repos: https://t.co/2zpbkfnX0J
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.74%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Nygj8F8unn
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.50% US 500: 0.05% France 40: -0.01% Germany 30: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jC1tj0XFWW
  • Mid-Week Technical Outlook: $USD Majors, #Gold & #Oil– July / #NFP Levels (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/ZEZHjhIKPf
  • USD/CAD has started to show consolidation after the bullish bounce driven by the June FOMC rate decision. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/d2qh4PUWqF https://t.co/xWhhq5uApN
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On

S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On

Peter Hanks, Strategist

S&P 500 Price Forecast:

  • The S&P 500 has seen some of its tightest daily trading ranges in the last three years this week
  • History suggests the trend of low volume and volatility may persist as summer progresses
  • Holiday trading conditions may distort upcoming price action - Stock Market 2021 Holiday Calendar

S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On

The S&P 500 is on pace for another sleep-inducing week of trade as the effects of seasonality seem to grow stronger. Daily trading ranges have continued to narrow and market activity could be further distorted by the upcoming holiday weekend. The summer doldrums, a trend toward lower volume and volatility this time of year, seem to be in full swing and unfortunately for the more active traders, could persist in the weeks ahead if history is any indication.

S&P 500 price chart

To that end, monthly S&P 500 data since 1990 reveals April to September is generally the period with the lowest volume of the year and tends to bottom in August. After a fairly uneventful conclusion to May and a largely inactive month of June, the trend of lower volume and volatility in the summer season seems poised to ring true this year.

With that in mind, market activity could slip to new lows in the coming months as traders grasp for any viable catalysts after almost 18 months of negotiating a novel market environment that saw volatility remain elevated for long periods. Whether recent price action is simply a side effect of investor fatigue rather than the underlying forces of seasonality is yet to be seen, but the trend thus far suggests the latter may carry more weight.

That said, a lack of activity has not translated to a lack of progress for the major indices as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 push to new records – albeit slowly – while the Dow Jones attempts to reclaim a lost trendline that had been crucial in its climb off the pandemic lows. Despite underwhelming price action, the continuation higher is encouraging and suggests the longer-term uptrend in equities remains firmly intact. As markets search for the next catalyst, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Related Articles

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Continues to Breakdown, Looming US Jobs Data Now Key
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Continues to Breakdown, Looming US Jobs Data Now Key
2021-06-30 11:30:00
DAX 30 Outlook: Bearish Reversal Resumes, Unfazed by Unemployment Drop
DAX 30 Outlook: Bearish Reversal Resumes, Unfazed by Unemployment Drop
2021-06-30 10:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Falling to Key Support, Euro Area Inflation Dips
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Falling to Key Support, Euro Area Inflation Dips
2021-06-30 09:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: More Losses Likely for GBP/USD
2021-06-30 08:00:00
