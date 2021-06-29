Market Sentiment Webinar: Positive for USD, Bullish Signal on AUD/JPY

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence in riskier assets is ebbing away, strengthening the safe-haven US Dollar , on concerns about the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 and as lockdowns are imposed in Australia and several Asian countries.

Meanwhile, the IG client sentiment data are sending out a bullish signal on the AUD/JPY currency pair.

Advertisement

Trader sentiment worsens

Traders are becoming increasingly worried about the delta variant of Covid-19 and more lockdowns in Australia and several Asian countries. That’s sending investors out of riskier currencies such as GBP, CAD and NZD and into the safe-haven USD – trends that look likely to continue. Note though that US stock markets are holding up well.

Meanwhile, IG client positioning data are sending out a bullish signal on AUD/JPY as net-short positions rise steeply.

AUD/JPY Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (June 11-29, 2021)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex