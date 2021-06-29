Market Sentiment Webinar: Positive for USD, Bullish Signal on AUD/JPY

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD Holds Top Event Risk for Volatility, S&P 500 Volatility at 18 Month Low
2021-06-29 03:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/USD Longs Capitulate on USD Short Squeeze - COT Report
2021-06-28 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-29 06:30:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-28 19:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Heading for Worst Month Since 2016, Range Trading Ahead of NFP
2021-06-29 09:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold, Natural Gas Forecast: Traders Eye US NFP Report and Heatwave
2021-06-29 04:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Loonie, Gold & Oil
2021-06-28 15:00:00
News
USD/JPY Fails to Pierce Resistance, but a Breakout Remains a Strong Possibility
2021-06-28 21:00:00
USD/JPY Setup: Bullish Breakout Contingent on NFP Data
2021-06-28 14:17:00
  • 🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (APR) Actual: 1.8% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Moderna Covid-19 vaccine produced neutralising titers against all variants tested
  • The (not so) precious metal extending losses with a dip below 1760 - Next levels on the downside situated at 1725-30. - Firmer USD and edge higher in US yields not helping matters for Gold - Gold on course for its largest monthly drop since Nov 2016, currently -8% on the month https://t.co/2K04rqVxrk
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Barkins Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (APR) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.60%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 71.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BxXxVOyfTv
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/lX79OKm8z2
  • - Adds that uncertainty in oil market calls for prudence
  • OPEC Secretary General Barkindo says OECD stocks now below 2015-2019 average - Covid variants pose a danger to oil market
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.63% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/iL5PQx1LFZ
Market Sentiment Webinar: Positive for USD, Bullish Signal on AUD/JPY

Market Sentiment Webinar: Positive for USD, Bullish Signal on AUD/JPY

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence in riskier assets is ebbing away, strengthening the safe-haven US Dollar, on concerns about the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 and as lockdowns are imposed in Australia and several Asian countries.
  • Meanwhile, the IG client sentiment data are sending out a bullish signal on the AUD/JPY currency pair.
Trader sentiment worsens

Traders are becoming increasingly worried about the delta variant of Covid-19 and more lockdowns in Australia and several Asian countries. That’s sending investors out of riskier currencies such as GBP, CAD and NZD and into the safe-haven USD – trends that look likely to continue. Note though that US stock markets are holding up well.

Meanwhile, IG client positioning data are sending out a bullish signal on AUD/JPY as net-short positions rise steeply.

AUD/JPY Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (June 11-29, 2021)

Market Sentiment Webinar: Positive for USD, Bullish Signal on AUD/JPY

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

