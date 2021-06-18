British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Mar 26 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-06-18 01:23:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
2021-06-18 01:00:00
How Does Fed's Accelerated Timeline Impact the US Dollar? - Market Minutes
2021-06-17 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Bounce as Markets Digest Fed Policy Pivot
2021-06-18 07:03:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-17 22:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint
2021-06-18 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.14% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.31% FTSE 100: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1DqihMnbIE
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Mar 10, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.31. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/59zAMabrWa
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/fW0bZwEmyN
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/zwj1GW1Isz
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAY) Actual: 2.7% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-18
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 83.48%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HMT6LyyKQO
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAY) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.5% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-18
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.32% Gold: 0.79% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XrFcwZnnix
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/sNccrLBlhH
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/z7VcGOqJws
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint

British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • GBP/USD nearing key support as bearish pressure mounts
  • Retail sales drop in May as hospitality reopens

GBP/USD continues to slip lower, breaking below 1.39 for the first time since May 7th. The fall has mostly been caused by a stronger US Dollar on the back of hawkish commentary from the Fed on Wednesday, but GBP fundamentals have also been slacking.

Last week we saw weaker than expected manufacturing data coupled with the delay of up to four weeks of the end of Covid-19 restrictions announced earlier this week. GBP/USD had already been trading at a tight range near three-year highs so the pullback isn’t all that surprising, especially brought on from a rally in the US Dollar. But the pair had attempted to rebound around the 1.3898 area during the Asian session when the latest retail sales data publish this morning brought further selling pressure as it showed how sales in the UK have dropped in the month of May, supposedly swapped for spending on restaurants and pubs now that hospitality is open again.

Meanwhile, UK and EU relations worsen over the dispute Northern Ireland border as the UK asks the EU for an extension of its grace period for chilled meat exports, which could be putting a drag on the pound.

Advertisement

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint

Technically, the pullback may start to look overstretched at these levels so I would watch out for some short-term support. 1.3824 – 1.3802 is the range where previous retracements have been halted so we may see buyer support around this area if the selling continues. Looking at the wider picture, GBP/USD continues to show a strong uptrend, with bullish momentum intact as long as the pair holds above 1.3850, at which point the ascending trendline could be broken for the first time since April 2020.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Extends Pullback as Retail Sales Disappoint

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Surge Now Hitting Extreme Levels
2021-06-18 09:31:00
South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
South African Rand Price Action Setups: USD/ZAR, EUR/ZAR, GBP/ZAR
2021-06-18 08:44:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan Extends Easy Policy, USD/JPY Unfazed
2021-06-18 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Reflationary Trade Dissipating, Nikkei 225 Eyes BoJ
2021-06-18 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish