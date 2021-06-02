News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI
2021-06-01 14:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows
2021-06-02 03:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-01 19:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-01 17:45:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-06-01 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/GTqP55cZsX
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Gold: -0.05% Silver: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qYFlGa0YOZ
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GFxSh9E4ZC
  • Hang Seng Tech Index May Breach the "Descending Channel" - #HSTECH chart https://t.co/PJitdzs349
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CAD are long at 80.03%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bSqRid4aj3
  • 🇦🇺 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q1) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
  • 🇦🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q1) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 0.6% Previous: -1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/mh4VwYisd0
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: USD/TRY Pushes Higher Following Erdogan's Comments on Interest Rates $USDTRY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/02/USDTRY-Pushes-Higher-Following-Erdogans-Comments-on-Interest-Rates.html
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q1) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.5% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-02
Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows

Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, Silver, Copper – Talking Points

  • Gold pulls back as Fed’s Brainard hints at possible upcoming taper talks
  • Silver follows gold as markets shift focus to May’s US Non-farm Payrolls
  • Copper looks to find support after breaking above triangle resistance

Gold prices fell back below the 1,900 level after the yellow metal’s strength cooled on better-than-expected US ISM manufacturing data on Wednesday morning. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the May PMI data from ISM hit 61.2, beating the consensus forecast of 60.9. The upbeat economic data fueled Fed taper talk speculation, which has been an ongoing speculative debate among market participants.

Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, spoke from the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday when she supported the ongoing super-easy monetary policy in place. However, Ms. Brainard made a shift in her language this week – replacing “patient” to “steady" when referring to the Fed’s course of action -- perhaps a sign that she may now be more perceptive to a rollback in the Fed’s balance sheet.

XAU/USD’s technical position appears fragile despite pushing into fresh multi-month highs. The psychologically imposing 1,900 level appears to be a point of contention for the yellow metal. The quick surrender back below 1,900 suggests fading upward momentum. Still, the pullback is rather modest, and a bullish SMA crossover between the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages may indicate possible upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD both indicate a deeper pullback may be on the cards, however.

Gold Daily Price Chart

gold

Chart created with TradingView

Elsewhere, Silver also saw a pullback versus the US Dollar, with XAG/USD moving below the 28 handle. The precious metal remains near multi-month highs despite the modest pullback to start the month. Since its March low price has climbed over 17%, helped by a weakening US Dollar. As with gold prices, silver retreated modestly following the ISM manufacturing print, which boosted bets for balance sheet tapering.

XAG/USD’s technical position improved dramatically through April and May trading, gaining 6.14% and 8.21%, respectively. The August 2020 multi-year high at 28.11 appears to be imposing significant resistance on the precious metal. Clearing that level is key to break into higher ground. Support from an upward channel stemming from the March swing low may help foster that push, but a break below support may drop price to the rising 50- or 100-day SMA.

Silver Daily Chart

silver

Chart created with TradingView

Copper is coming off a bullish two months of action, breaking 11.83% and 4.69% higher, respectively. Like gold and silver, the US Dollar’s decline helped advance the industrial metal. Actions out of China to cull speculation in the high-flying metal markets have had limited success outside of a few road bumps in price action. The global economic reopening has proved to be the main price driver as demand continues to accelerate while pandemic-induced supply bottlenecks are ironed out.

Copper has pushed above a Descending Triangle’s descending trendline, but so far, price has failed to see any significant upside movement. Price appears to be moving lower, which could see the prior resistance level step in as support. If so, it may inject confidence for traders to take price higher. If a move lower forms, however, the rising 50-day SMA could step in to provide support as it has earlier this year. The 4.88 level is the upside target before breaking into fresh highs.

Copper Daily Chart

Gold Sputters at 1,900 as Fed Taper Talks Gain Steam, Silver Follows

Chart created with TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Analysis: Australian Dollar Points Higher Following Strong Q1 GDP Data
AUD/USD Analysis: Australian Dollar Points Higher Following Strong Q1 GDP Data
2021-06-02 02:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Small-Cap Rally as Reddit Trading Frenzy Returns?
2021-06-02 01:00:00
USD/TRY Pushes Higher Following Erdogan's Comments on Interest Rates
USD/TRY Pushes Higher Following Erdogan's Comments on Interest Rates
2021-06-02 00:00:00
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebound or ‘Dead Cat’ Bounce?
2021-06-01 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Copper
Silver