News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD in Critical Zone, Muted Reaction to EU CPI
2021-06-01 09:30:00
Euro May Fall as CPI Data Sustains Dovish ECB, Dollar Eyes ISM
2021-06-01 07:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-31 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-31 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar
2021-06-01 11:00:00
Gold Prices Rise to 4-Month High, Crude Oil Surges Before OPEC+ Meeting
2021-06-01 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Firm After Touching Three-Year High
2021-06-01 08:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 13:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-31 13:15:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-30 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.42% Silver: 0.90% Gold: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/U5QZeqNx4m
  • RT @WVenketas: As the global economic outlook looks more positive, U.S. #crudeoil (#WTI) has been pushing to new highs and with summer aro…
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (MAY) Actual: 62.1 Expected: 61.5 Previous: 60.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Construction Spending MoM (APR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ISM Manufacturing PMI (MAY) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 60.9 Previous: 60.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
  • CDC are closely watching avian flu case in China: White House Official
  • $USDCAD falls further as CAD firms on higher oil prices - YTD low at 1.2009 - May 2015 low = 1.1916 https://t.co/xjyGpNjEQr
  • Euro grew by $634mln with gross longs back at February levels. However, price action in the Euro remains somewhat rangebound as topside resistance (1.2240-45) continues to cap rallies in the currency. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/CzByCgy3EI https://t.co/ldd0ONXwU8
  • 🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (MAY) Actual: 57 Previous: 57.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-01
Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar

Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is high ahead of Friday’s US non-farm payrolls number, with assets such as gold, crude oil, stocks and the Canadian Dollar all benefiting.
  • Longer term, the focus remains on inflation and whether rising consumer prices will persuade the global central banks to tighten monetary policy..
Advertisement

Trader confidence high

Traders are buying into assets such as gold, crude oil, global stocks and ‘risk on’ currencies like the Canadian Dollar ahead of Friday’s US employment report. As the chart below shows, the gold price, for example, has topped the $1,900/ounce level to reach its highest price since January 8.

Gold Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 21, 2020 – June 1, 2021)

Positive Market Sentiment Lifting Gold, Crude Oil and Stock Prices | Webinar

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Has a Tricky Task of Balancing Oil Inventories
2021-06-01 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
Canadian Dollar Outlook - USD/CAD Continues to Threaten Support as Oil Prices Jump
2021-06-01 12:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Grow as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Sentiment Improves - COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Grow as EUR/USD, GBP/USD Sentiment Improves - COT Report
2021-06-01 11:05:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD in Critical Zone, Muted Reaction to EU CPI
Euro Latest: EUR/USD in Critical Zone, Muted Reaction to EU CPI
2021-06-01 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude