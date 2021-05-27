News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
2021-05-26 18:03:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Double Top Formation Intact Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-05-26 19:30:00
2021-05-26 19:30:00
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Wall Street CEOs Testify in Washington on COVID Relief, Diversity Efforts
2021-05-26 19:00:00
2021-05-26 19:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
2021-05-27 14:00:00
Gold Prices Pull Back From $1,900 as Stimulus Tapering Fears Gear Up
2021-05-27 04:00:00
2021-05-27 04:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
2021-05-27 08:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
2021-05-26 18:03:00
US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight
2021-05-27 07:00:00
2021-05-27 07:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-27 00:00:00
2021-05-27 00:00:00
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Forecast: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD Setups to Watch

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Forecast: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD Setups to Watch

Justin McQueen, Analyst

NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD Price Analysis & News

  • NZD Soars on Hawkish RBNZ Pivot
  • ECB Doves Raises EUR/NZD Downside Risk
  • Overcooked CAD Leaves Room for NZD/CAD Upside

NZD: Another hawkish pivot from a G10 central bank, this time from the RBNZ who join the BoC and Norges Bank. While we had anticipated a hawkish outcome, the RBNZ had still managed to provide a hawkish surprise having signalled the possibility that they could raise the OCR by mid-late 2022 with a 25bps rate hike called for September 2022 and a further 100bps worth of hikes by December 2023. In turn, this hawkish stance from the RBNZ is likely to keep NZD on the front foot going forward. Reminder, the BoC hawkish pivot led to sizeable gains for the Canadian Dollar in the following ahead.

RBNZ OCR PROJECTION

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Forecast: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD Setups to Watch

NZD/USD: Taking a look at the chart, NZD/USD has backed off key resistance at 0.7314, which coincides with the January 6th peak. Following the RBNZ’s hawkish surprise, there is scope for further gains in the Kiwi, raising the risk of a topside break of resistance. Should this take place, this leaves room for the pair to make a push towards the YTD peak, given that there is little in the way of notable resistance above 0.7314. Momentum studies (RSI) remain positive for the pair and thus setbacks are likely to be supported from 0.7260-65 and 0.7200 below.

A Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

NZD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Forecast: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD Setups to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/NZD: While the cross may have already seen a sharp pullback, risks remain for an extended move lower. The RBNZ is now sitting on the hawkish side of the spectrum relative to the majority of G10 central banks. Meanwhile, the ECB doves have been out in force to talk down the possibility of changes to PEPP purchases for Q3 (in other words tapering PEPP purchases) as we head towards a critical meeting in June.

Recent ECB commentary

  • ECB’s Panetta: The conditions that we see today do not justify reducing the pace of purchases, and a discussion above phasing out the PEPP is still clearly premature.
  • ECB’s Villeroy: Any hypothesis of a reduction of purchases partly for Q3 or the following quarters is purely speculative.
  • ECB’s Stournaras: Sees no reason to change the pace of PEPP purchase programme.

In the meantime, further ECB commentary will be key to watch as it will shape expectations going into the June 10th meeting and with ECB doves noting that PEPP purchase changes are not needed at present, the uptrend in the Euro has come to a halt.

On the technical front, the cross is testing trendline support, should EUR/NZD close below here, this likely confirms that the cross can extend lower where the next downside target would be at 1.6600 and 1.6580. On the longer term, the monetary policy divergence theme could see a move to 1.62-1.63.

EUR/NZD Chart: Daily Time Frame

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Forecast: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD Setups to Watch

Source: Refinitv

NZD/CAD: A strong bounce from October 2020 lows, NZD/CAD appears to be on course for a move to the 0.89 handle. As I have said previously on the Canadian Dollar, the move looks to be overcooked and with positioning somewhat stretched on the long side, CAD is vulnerable to a squaring of positions. In turn, this bodes well for NZD/CAD to challenge higher levels.

NZD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Forecast: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD Setups to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

