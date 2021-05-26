News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Narrow Range as Dovish Fed Rhetoric Persists
2021-05-25 14:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Can't Quite Achieve Exit Velocity; Triangle Breakout Soon?
2021-05-25 18:00:00
Dollar Awaits Sparks for Breakout as Retail Range Trades S&P 500, Oil
2021-05-25 03:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Retail Traders Resume Selling, More Gains Ahead?
2021-05-26 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-25 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise Post RBNZ as Fedspeak Remains Dovish
2021-05-26 05:30:00
Gold Price Surges to Highest Level Since January, Can it Continue?
2021-05-25 20:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Range-Trading Opportunities in GBP/USD
2021-05-26 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-05-25 19:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-26 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
2021-05-24 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Pushing to Lower Levels or Correction Ahead?

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Pushing to Lower Levels or Correction Ahead?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/CAD | CAD Stalling Despite Oil Price Strength
  • USD/CAD Cheap vs Rate Differentials

USDCAD: Signs that the Canadian Dollar is starting to look overcooked is rising. Since Friday, oil prices have risen over 6%, while in the same period CAD has failed to extend higher. Since the BoC’s hawkish taper, CAD strength has been a dominant trade, however, with the pair dropping nearly 5%, it would be natural to see a unwind of positioning. As I highlighted in the weekly COT report, CAD is the largest bull bet in the G10, which heightens the risk of a correction should risk sentiment rollover. Alongside this, USD/CAD is trading rather cheap relative to US/CA rate differentials, which has also moved more in favour of the greenback.

Momentum studies (RSI) has edged higher, moving out of oversold conditions on the daily chart, posting a slight bullish divergence, typically a signal for a change in direction. That said, there has been little interest to take USD/CAD higher with 1.2140-45 capping any rallies. On the downside support sits at 1.2020-25 and 1.2000.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Pushing to Lower Levels or Correction Ahead?

Source: Refinitiv

US/CA Rate Differentials vs USD/CAD

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Pushing to Lower Levels or Correction Ahead?

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

