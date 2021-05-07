News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Volatility to Rise, Jobs Data Looms
2021-05-06 22:05:00
News
Oil Price Rally Vulnerable Amid Failure to Test March High
2021-05-06 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
News
Stocks Push to All-Time Highs Following NFP Miss, Gold Spikes
2021-05-07 14:25:00
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
News
Stocks Push to All-Time Highs Following NFP Miss, Gold Spikes
2021-05-07 14:25:00
How the COVID-19 Pandemic is Disrupting India's Gold Demand
2021-05-07 14:00:00
News
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
News
Live Data Coverage: April US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-05-07 11:15:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-06 16:30:00
Stocks Push to All-Time Highs Following NFP Miss, Gold Spikes

Stocks Push to All-Time Highs Following NFP Miss, Gold Spikes

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

Stocks Push to All-Time Highs Following NFP Miss, Gold Spikes

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 jumped to record levels Friday as traders reassessed the monetary policy landscape following a rather significant miss on non-farm payroll data. While lower than expected employment data is typically bearish for equities and risk assets, price action suggests the market has moved into “bad news is good news” territory. In such an environment, underwhelming data can lead to equity price gains as traders come to expect looser monetary policy or further fiscal assistance.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 1 – Minute Time Frame (May 7, 2021)

dow jones price chart

To that end, Friday’s NFP report hints at a slower than expected recovery from covid which could lead to further stimulus or looser monetary policy for longer. Aside from the Dow Jones and S&P 500, the employment report also sparked volatility in US Treasury yields, the US Dollar and gold among other markets.

Gold Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (December 2020 – May 2021)

gold price char

Initial price action and the subsequent fundamental takeaways could also impact the ongoing reflation trade as falling Treasury yields and a slower recovery could help backstop the technology stocks of the Nasdaq 100. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

