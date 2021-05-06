Canadian Dollar (CAD) Price Outlook: USD/CAD Poised For Further Leg Lower

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-05-05 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs
2021-05-05 22:25:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Reflation Trade Reignited
2021-05-05 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speak in Drivers Seat as Jobs Report Approaches
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus
2021-05-06 07:00:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/ffKynOknhM
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (APR) Actual: 61.0 Expected: 60.1 Previous: 56.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-06
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (APR) Actual: 60.7 Expected: 60 Previous: 56.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-06
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Final (APR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 60.1 Previous: 56.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-06
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Final (APR) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 60 Previous: 56.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-06
  • 🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-06
  • British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/05/06/British-Pound-Aims-Higher-with-BOE-Stimulus-Unwind-in-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #GBP #BOE #SuperThursday https://t.co/3MQfieEU3g
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.28%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/37chG31FJd
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-06
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/lVIgesi1on
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Price Outlook: USD/CAD Poised For Further Leg Lower

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Price Outlook: USD/CAD Poised For Further Leg Lower

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

CAD price, news and analysis:

  • USD/CAD looks ready to resume its previous decline after relative stability in the pair over the past seven days.
  • Long-term, it could even fall to the 1.2062 low recorded in September 2017, with CAD boosted by the likelihood of further strength in crude oil prices.
Advertisement

USD/CAD outlook: further losses likely

USD/CAD has traded in a relatively narrow range between 1.2351 and 1.2252 since Thursday last week but now looks well placed to resume its previous decline that took it from almost 1.34 in late October last year down to current levels.

Looking at the chart below, the recent stability looks like a period of consolidation that could well be followed by falls that could reach as far as the 1.2062 low recorded in September 2017 that looks now like a reasonable long-term target for the pair.

USD/CAD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 21, 2020 – May 6, 2021)

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Price Outlook: USD/CAD Poised For Further Leg Lower

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Behind the strength of the Canadian Dollar lies the advance in crude oil prices, which have benefited from higher demand – along with commodities such copper, iron ore and aluminum – as the global economy recovers after the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Oil is Canada’s largest export by some distance.

As the next chart shows, the price of US crude has popped higher from a symmetrical triangle continuation pattern that can be thought of as signaling a resumption of the prior trend higher.

US Crude Oil Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 16, 2020 – May 6, 2021)

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Price Outlook: USD/CAD Poised For Further Leg Lower

Source: IG

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Sinks as China Suspends Economic Talks with Australia, Will Support Break?
AUD/USD Sinks as China Suspends Economic Talks with Australia, Will Support Break?
2021-05-06 03:00:00
Bitcoin Rebounds Back Towards $60K, Dogecoin Continues its Upward Surge
Bitcoin Rebounds Back Towards $60K, Dogecoin Continues its Upward Surge
2021-05-06 02:00:00
S&P 500 Index May Lead Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Higher Amid Reflation Theme
S&P 500 Index May Lead Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Higher Amid Reflation Theme
2021-05-06 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs
2021-05-05 22:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish