Dogecoin Rockets 30% as Crypto Traders Flee Bitcoin, Ethereum

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-03 21:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-03 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Recovery Removes Threat of Head-and-Shoulders Formation
2021-05-04 15:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-04 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • President Biden: - 150 million Americans have received at least one shot - New phase of vaccinations to focus on kids aged 12-15 - Pace of vaccinations is slowing as expected $USD
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.01% Gold: -0.75% Silver: -1.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LEZEAV9MvC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.76%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 69.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FfJXUyllID
  • Looks like Yellen has lost the market touch. Following her remarks that she believes rates may have to rise to prevent the market overheating, the Dollar, US 10-year yield and Fed Funds futures relatively restrained. Here's the 2-hour chart of them all. $DXY https://t.co/Xk2UWnqHgC
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.27% France 40: 0.26% Germany 30: 0.24% Wall Street: -0.28% US 500: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3fa79tzZ3V
  • DAX 30 unable to break above its recent range.EUR/USD at risk of falling below 1.20 as rising yields underpin the US Dollar. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/H8AgEfs0Dr https://t.co/FRaVRnd52E
  • White House Press Secretary Psaki says that the Biden Administration takes inflation concerns seriously and agrees with Treasury Secretary Yellen's comment earlier that rates may need to rise $DXY $NDX $TNX
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: $AUDUSD Plunges into Multi-Month Support - #Aussie Levels - https://t.co/S6VAf72tbN https://t.co/px1AYWDA1I
  • SF Fed's Daly: - We're a long way from reaching jobs, price goals - A little inflation would be good for us - Sees inflation spurt as being transitory
  • we've got some movement to work with today... webinar starting right now. topics up for discussion 1) what's changed, and why are stocks backing down? 2) how transitory is transitory, looking at corn, lumber, copper 3) fx setups across the $usd https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/643096611 https://t.co/TJursAKFZG
Dogecoin Rockets 30% as Crypto Traders Flee Bitcoin, Ethereum

Dogecoin Rockets 30% as Crypto Traders Flee Bitcoin, Ethereum

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

DOGECOIN (DOGE/USD), BITCOIN (BTC/USD), ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) – CRYPTO NEWS & PRICE OUTLOOK

  • Dogecoin price action is exploding higher today with the crypto up 30% to trade near $0.60
  • Bitcoin continues to lag across major cryptocurrencies as BTC/USD paces a -5% decline
  • Ethereum peeling back from all-time highs looks driven by rotation into other alt-coins

Volatility has accelerated across asset classes during Tuesday’s trading session and the cryptocurrency space is no exception. Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) spiked 30% higher to a fresh record above the $0.60-price level. The massive influx of demand for Dogecoin even crippled the Robinhood’s platform, though trading has since come back online. The largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), is down about -5% intraday and on the month.

Ethereum price action also seems to be drifting lower from all-time highs as ETH/USD bulls unwind exposure after probing the $3,500-level earlier in the day. Perhaps these moves can be explained by a natural rotation of positioning out of Bitcoin and Ethereum into Dogecoin. Dogecoin strength interestingly comes amid broader risk aversion judging by performance across major stock indices. While some are arguing that the “Sell in May and Go Away” anomaly is at play here, there have been a few eye-catching headlines about potential Fed tapering.

DOGECOIN PRICE CHART WITH BITCOIN & ETHEREUM OVERLAID: HOURLY TIME FRAME (30 APRIL TO 04 MAY 2021)

Dogecoin Price Chart with Bitcoin and Ethereum Overlaid DOGEUSD BTCUSD ETHUSD

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Just today, Treasury Secretary and former FOMC Chair Janet Yellen stated how the Federal Reserve may need to raise rates to prevent the US economy from overheating. Furthermore, White house Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that the Biden Administration takes inflation concerns seriously and agrees with Treasury Secretary Yellen’s comment earlier that rates may need to rise. This echoes what Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said last Friday that it is time for the Fed to start discussing when to taper asset purchases.

That said, anti-fiat assets like Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum could face some serious headwinds if this conversation around normalizing Fed policy starts to gain more traction. The direction of the broader US Dollar, which tends to generally move in opposite direction of cryptocurrencies, might provide traders with a bellwether for where DOGE/USD, BTC/USD, and ETH/USD head next.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-05-04 17:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear
EUR/USD Price Forecast - The Argument for The Euro Bear
2021-05-04 12:30:00
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
Market Sentiment: Gold, Bitcoin and Ether in Focus | Webinar
2021-05-04 11:30:00
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
GBP/USD Bulls At Risk From Macro Shock, JPY Short Covering - COT Report
2021-05-04 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Bitcoin
Ethereum