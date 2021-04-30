Hometown International (HWIN): A NJ Deli that Was Worth Nine Digits

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breakout Stalls as RSI Reveres Ahead of Overbought Territory
2021-04-30 14:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
2021-04-30 15:25:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Set for Success After Upbeat Tech Earnings
2021-04-29 20:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-04-29 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds
2021-04-30 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NY Fed GDPNowcast for Q2 rises to 5.28%, previous 4.57%. $USD
  • The $DXY is continuing higher, now above the 91.20 level, at a one week high. Buying activity in the US Dollar has increased today amidst end-of-month flows. $USD https://t.co/rp1wUMUD6n
  • US "closely monitoring" China's compliance with phase-one trade deal, keeps China on watch for IP violations. $USD $CNH $CNY
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.56% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mLqh8Cg8ey
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.34% Germany 30: 0.22% France 40: -0.23% US 500: -0.50% Wall Street: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZYpj423Ven
  • The US Dollar has strengthened today, with the $DXY rising from around 90.65 to currently trade back above the 91.00 level. The index has returned to trade around its pre-FOMC level. $USD https://t.co/bA7AZWQSfX
  • I have to say, I definitely didn't start this week thinking "the Canadian Dollar is going to dominate". $USDCAD https://t.co/BCvRm973iy
  • - There are "real excesses" in the housing market
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.28% Silver: -0.30% Oil - US Crude: -2.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4kFYokwMbY
  • DAX stabilizing after some minor weakness, trend still intact. CAC acting better than the DAX, watch lower channel line for support. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/KgT9WYwKcy https://t.co/VX3o6lfaQx
Hometown International (HWIN): A NJ Deli that Was Worth Nine Digits

Hometown International (HWIN): A NJ Deli that Was Worth Nine Digits

Izaac Brook, James Stanley,

Hometown International (HWIN) Talking Points:

  • One of the more peculiar stories of the New Year and this aggressive risk-on theme in stocks has been that of Hometown International, highlighted by Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn in a recent note.
  • This New Jersey deli was publicly listed in 2020 and saw massive price appreciation, eventually eclipsing a $100m market cap.
  • But the company only had around $35,000 in sales over that time, highlighting a massive inefficiency.
Advertisement

Hometown International Inc (HWIN) is another OTC-traded asset in news headlines. Hedge fund manager David Einhorn sounded alarms about the company in a recent client letter. “Someone pointed us to Hometown International (HWIN), which owns a single deli in rural New Jersey. The deli had $21,772 in sales in 2019 and only $13,976 in 2020, as it was closed due to COVID from March to September. HWIN reached a market cap of $113 million on February 8.... The pastrami must be amazing.” While this OTC stock is not typical of the retail market mania, Einhorn’s note drew attention of financial media, retail traders and the OTC exchange operator. It was delisted on April 21st for not meeting listing requirements, meaning that retail traders looking to purchase this meme are now out of luck.

Since being delisted there’s little reason to share any type of analysis. The point of Mr. Einhorn’s note and comments on the topic appear to highlight just how aggressive market participants have become, allowing a small deli with less than $35k in sales over two years to trade at a nine-digit valuation.

When cash is cheap, people often take on more risk. And when cash remains cheap for a long time and many of the perceived bargains have become ‘expensive,’ investors may look deep in the couch cushions to try to find that extra ROI. This defines the current environment, with outlandish gains seen in meme coins like Dogecoin. While opportunity seems abundant, there’s risk, too, and it’s an important to know what you’re investing in. Or else you might end up long a New Jersey Deli at an outlandish valuation.

Hometown International (HWIN) Weekly Price Chart

Hometown International HWIN

Chart created by James Stanley, Source: TradingView

Click Here to go to Meme Stock # 5

--- written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern, James Stanley, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
7 Meme Stocks Shaking Up Earnings Season
2021-04-30 15:25:00
Tesla (TSLA): The Market Darling of Tech, ESG and Meme Themes
Tesla (TSLA): The Market Darling of Tech, ESG and Meme Themes
2021-04-30 15:09:00
MicroStrategy (MSTR) at the Forefront of Bitcoin, Crypto and Memes
MicroStrategy (MSTR) at the Forefront of Bitcoin, Crypto and Memes
2021-04-30 15:02:00
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC): An Alternative for Bitcoin Exposure?
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC): An Alternative for Bitcoin Exposure?
2021-04-30 14:56:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100