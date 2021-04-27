Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-26 20:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-26 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot
2021-04-27 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • https://t.co/ZS8GFCD1QE
  • Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/27/Japanese-Yen-Forecast-Dovish-BoJ-Covid-19-Lockdowns-Keep-JPY-on-Backfoot.html #JPY #USDJPY #BoJ
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/gbeoAgRO8Z
  • No surprise in the steadfast bearing. The BOJ hasn't come close to meeting its mandate. Their updated forecasts for this year cut the core CPI from 0.5% to 0.1% while 2021 GDP edges up to 4% (compared to the IMF's 3.3% forecast earlier this month) https://t.co/3mPQLeaUJM
  • 🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Quarterly Outlook Report due at 03:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: AUD/USD Analysis: Struggling at 0.78 Despite Chinese Industrial Profits Surge $AUDUSD Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/27/AUDUSD-Analysis-Struggling-at-078-Despite-Chinese-Industrial-Profits-Surge.html
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/wCRyV7J0Uz
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.19% Gold: -0.37% Silver: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MnUuc2lJM3
Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot

Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Japanese Yen, Bank of Japan, State of Emergency, Coronavirus Restrictions, IGCS – Talking Points:

  • The BoJ’s upgraded GDP forecasts buoyed the Japanese Yen against its major counterparts.
  • However, with the central bank retaining its dovish stance amid a wave of new coronavirus restrictions, the Yen may continue to head south.
  • USD/JPY poised to rebound higher as 55-EMA remains intact.
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Japanese Yen Unfazed as BoJ Keeps Monetary Policy Settings Steady

The Japanese Yen strengthened slightly against the US Dollar in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s recent meeting, despite the central bank leaving its monetary policy settings unchanged. The BoJ left its Yield Curve Control target on 10-year JGBs steady at about 0%, and held the policy-balance rate at -0.1%.

However, policymakers did upgrade the nation’s GDP forecast for 2021 and 2022, with the economy expected to grow by 4% this year (3.9% previously) and 2.4% next year (1.8% previously). A linguistic change in the central bank’s description of the local economy’s outlook from “extremely unclear” to “highly unclear” may also be behind the rather buoyant reaction of the Yen.

Attention now shifts towards the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting on Thursday to determine to near term trajectory of US Treasury yields. Sovereign bond yields have been a key determinant of the Japanese Yen in recent months.

USD/JPY 5-minute chart

Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

State of Emergencies to Keep JPY on Back Foot

The marked tightening of coronavirus restrictions in several Japanese prefectures justifies the BoJ’s dovish stance and will probably keep the Japanese Yen on the backfoot against its major counterparts. State of Emergency declarations in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo have been implemented in response to a continued rise in Covid-19 cases, resulting in fans being banned from major sporting events and facilities with a floor space of more than 1,000 square meters closing.

The sluggish rollout of vaccines suggests that these measures may be kept in place for a prolonged period of time, as cases surge to the highest levels since January. Only 1.4% of the Japanese population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, significantly less than the vaccination rates seen in the UK (49.6%), US (41.9%) and EU (21.4%).

Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot

Source – Worldometer

Moreover, with a bullish technical setup beginning to take shape on US 10-year Treasury yields, the reinvigoration of the carry trade could intensify downward pressure on the Yen. The formation of a bullish Rising Wedge pattern above psychological support at 1.5% suggests that yields on 10-year Treasuries may accelerate higher in the near term.

Indeed, with rates still tracking above all three moving averages, further upside is certainly a possibility. With that in mind, JPY may continue to lose ground against USD in the coming weeks.

US 10-Year Treasury Yields Daily Chart

Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

USD/JPY Daily Chart – 55-EMA Stifling Selling Pressure…For Now

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY exchange rate outlook could be at risk of further declines in the coming weeks, as prices collapse below key range support at 108.35 – 108.55 and test the trend-defining 55-EMA (107.96) for the first time since late-January.

With the RSI and MACD indicators tracking firmly below their respective neutral midpoints, the path of least resistance does indeed seem skewed to the downside.

However, with the uptrend extending from the yearly low still intact, and price tracking above all three long-term moving averages, a resumption of the primary uptrend can’t be ruled out.

Ultimately, a daily close back above the 21-EMA (108.61) is needed to validate bullish potential and bring psychological resistance at 109.00 back into focus. Clearing that paves the way for buyers to challenge range resistance at 109.60 – 109.85.

Alternatively, a daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci (107.77) could intensify selling pressure and lead to a more extended pullback towards psychological support at 107.00.

Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

IG Client Sentiment Report

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 54.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.19 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.76% higher than yesterday and 12.76% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.21% higher than yesterday and 4.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Analysis: Struggling at 0.78 Despite Chinese Industrial Profits Surge
AUD/USD Analysis: Struggling at 0.78 Despite Chinese Industrial Profits Surge
2021-04-27 02:00:00
S&P 500 Index Hits a Fresh Record, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Flat
S&P 500 Index Hits a Fresh Record, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Flat
2021-04-27 01:00:00
SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public
SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public
2021-04-27 00:00:00
Crypto Latest: Tesla Bitcoin Sales Show $101-Million Gain, Ripple Surges
Crypto Latest: Tesla Bitcoin Sales Show $101-Million Gain, Ripple Surges
2021-04-26 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish