AUD/USD Analysis: Struggling at 0.78 Despite Chinese Industrial Profits Surge

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-26 20:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-26 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot
2021-04-27 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • https://t.co/ZS8GFCD1QE
  • Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/27/Japanese-Yen-Forecast-Dovish-BoJ-Covid-19-Lockdowns-Keep-JPY-on-Backfoot.html #JPY #USDJPY #BoJ
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/gbeoAgRO8Z
  • No surprise in the steadfast bearing. The BOJ hasn't come close to meeting its mandate. Their updated forecasts for this year cut the core CPI from 0.5% to 0.1% while 2021 GDP edges up to 4% (compared to the IMF's 3.3% forecast earlier this month) https://t.co/3mPQLeaUJM
  • 🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Quarterly Outlook Report due at 03:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BoJ Interest Rate Decision due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-27
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: AUD/USD Analysis: Struggling at 0.78 Despite Chinese Industrial Profits Surge $AUDUSD Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/27/AUDUSD-Analysis-Struggling-at-078-Despite-Chinese-Industrial-Profits-Surge.html
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/wCRyV7J0Uz
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.19% Gold: -0.37% Silver: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MnUuc2lJM3
AUD/USD Analysis: Struggling at 0.78 Despite Chinese Industrial Profits Surge

AUD/USD Analysis: Struggling at 0.78 Despite Chinese Industrial Profits Surge

Brendan Fagan,

AUD/USD, Australian Dollar, Chinese Industrial Profits - Talking Points

  • Industrial profits rose 137% YoY in March, down from 178% YoY in February
  • AUD/USD fails once again at 0.7800, as the pair braces for FOMC meetings
  • Gold, silver recent outperformance not enough to push AUD/USD to fresh 2-month high
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The Australian Dollar struggled to capitalized on Chinese industrial profits surging 137% YoY in March, signaling that the recovery is well underway. China, the only major powerhouse to record economic growth in 2020, continues to experience a robust rebound following the pandemic.

The nation finds itself in a much stronger position economically than its peers, thanks to Beijing’s early crackdown on coronavirus breakouts in 2020. Last year, the economy expanded about 2.3%. Despite the growth, leaders in China remain adamant that much work remains to rebuild the economy after the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Beijing set a conservative target for economic growth in 2021 at 6%. Surprising many, Beijing defended the decision citing a focus on stabilizing the economy following the “shock” of 2020. The lower GDP target reflects a potential shift in sentiment, in that Beijing may start to focus on quality over quantity when it comes to growth. Against the offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar has weakened 0.25% YTD.

Following the data release, AUD/USD briefly traded near 0.78 before backing off. 0.78 has been a significant level for the pair in recent months, with the last sustained break above 0.78 taking place in late February. Recent gains in the commodity-linked Aussie were likely fueled by bullish domestic sentiment which also translated into strong performance from base metals.

Should the Aussie begin to give back its recent gains against the Greenback, the 50-day moving average sits just below current levels at 0.7722. In recent trade, the pair has used the 50 DMA as support and may do so again. Further below sit the 50D EMA (exponential moving average) and 200 DMA, to provide further support in the event of a serious break lower. With the Federal Reserve meeting this week in the United States, all eyes will be on Chair Jerome Powell for any hints of tapering or a rate hike. Any mention of either could send AUD/USD much lower.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Analysis: Struggling at 0.78 Despite Chinese Industrial Profits Surge

Chart provided by TradingView

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot
Japanese Yen Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Covid-19 Lockdowns to Keep JPY on Backfoot
2021-04-27 03:00:00
S&P 500 Index Hits a Fresh Record, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Flat
S&P 500 Index Hits a Fresh Record, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Flat
2021-04-27 01:00:00
SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public
SPACs Continue to Shine as Super Group Holding Co. Prepares to Go Public
2021-04-27 00:00:00
Crypto Latest: Tesla Bitcoin Sales Show $101-Million Gain, Ripple Surges
Crypto Latest: Tesla Bitcoin Sales Show $101-Million Gain, Ripple Surges
2021-04-26 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish