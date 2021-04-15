Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Moderation Eases Pressure on SNB

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Tags 50-Day Simple Moving Average
2021-04-14 22:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges Towards Resistance- Bulls Eye 1.20
2021-04-14 20:00:00
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices May Turn Higher as Long-Term Treasury Yields Stagnate
2021-04-15 03:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
2021-04-14 18:34:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Final (MAR) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Final (MAR) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (MAR) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 31.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • The Indian Rupee rose as the Nifty 50 slightly fell after the RBI left benchmark rates unchanged despite recent weakening inflation and a massive fiscal spending plan. Will USD/INR bounce? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/SwufKMOwfQ https://t.co/yJsVT5GPgD
  • Retail traders appear to be reducing long exposure in the Euro after recent gains. This hints that EUR/USD and EUR/JPY may rise in the near term, but could this trend last down the road? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Y1d4DXeKEE https://t.co/sD5elbDCWa
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.99%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Xopq2F0ZEs
  • (Crypto Tech Special) Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Analysis: Is Momentum Fading? #Bitcoin #BTC #Litecoin #LTC #Ethereum #ETH https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/15/Bitcoin-BTC-Litecoin-LTC-Ethereum-ETH-Analysis-Is-Momentum-Fading.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/RkduJG4S4C
  • The Dollar extended its slide this past session as Fed's Powell tried to soften the 'eventual taper' message. Ahead, we have US retail sales, more quarterly earnings (BLK, TSM, DAL), Turkish CB rate decision and China 1Q GDP. Targeted volatility ahead? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/15/Dollar-Tumble-Continues-as-Powell-Deflects-Taper-Retail-Sales-Earnings-and-Crypto-Ahead.html https://t.co/NP6sWFeB7s
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OKyitguR1H
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% FTSE 100: 0.13% US 500: 0.07% Germany 30: -0.08% France 40: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hKFGqiob3c
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Moderation Eases Pressure on SNB

Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Moderation Eases Pressure on SNB

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Swiss Franc, USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, SNB – Talking Points

  • Swiss Franc steadies versus the Euro and US Dollar after weak start to year
  • Sight deposits cooled but remain historically elevated as intervention continues
  • Weaker Franc takes pressure off currency intervention, boosting CPI pressures
The Swiss Franc’s monthly move is on track to appreciate relative to the US Dollar for the first time since December of 2020. The move through the first three months of this year against the Greenback saw USD/CHF rise to its highest mark since July 2020, easing pressure on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to cool its domestic currency intervention following a rampant pandemic-fueled strengthening in CHF.

The appreciation in the Franc against the US Dollar and Euro in 2020 led the Swiss National Bank to increase sight deposits – a mechanism used to influence the Franc’s exchange rate – to record levels in a bid to control the Franc’s furious appreciation. As an export-driven economy, a stronger Franc places downward pressure on prices in Switzerland, which is an undesirable effect against the prevailing macroeconomic landscape.

Swiss National Bank Sight Deposits versus USD/CHF, EUR/CHF

Sight deposits

Intervention by the SNB has since cooled but remains elevated in historical reference. The nation’s currency intervention caught the eye of the United States following the action seen in 2020 when the US labeled Switzerland a currency manipulator. The central bank’s chief, Thomas Jordan, was undeterred, stating the label will have “no influence on our monetary policy.”

However, the latest SNB monetary policy statement did ease off on language surrounding currency intervention. This could be due to the currency manipulator label being slapped on in December, the Franc’s recent depreciation versus the Euro and US Dollar, or a combination of the two.

Regardless, the SNB’s intervention will likely continue, as affirmed by SNB chief Jordan last month. While intervention has cooled slightly, any major strengthening in CHF will likely translate to an uptick in sight deposits. Swiss policy makers will need to carefully balance policy going forward, as a miscalculation or early signaling in tightening policy may drive significant Franc strength.

USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Daily Chart

USD/CHF, EUR/CHF

Chart created with TradingView

USD/CHF, EUR/CHF TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

