Australian Dollar Falls as Jobs Data Shows Decline in Full-Time Employment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Tags 50-Day Simple Moving Average
2021-04-14 22:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges Towards Resistance- Bulls Eye 1.20
2021-04-14 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
2021-04-14 18:34:00
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.10% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qKzhq3VVN3
  • Coinbase’s impending initial public offering could provide the necessary fuel for Bitcoin to push to fresh record highs in the coming days. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/twdu0zHY7m https://t.co/Bz8Go9K72L
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/A5TMlQSzQP
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Australian Dollar Falls as Jobs Data Shows Decline in Full-Time Employment $AUD $USD #Australia Link: https://t.co/k…
  • $USDSGD broke under the key 1.3375 - 1.3389 inflection zone over the last 24 hours Took out the 50-day SMA as well, awaiting confirmation This may open the door to revisiting January lows, especially if US yields continue to lose upside momentum #Singapore #SGD https://t.co/pIXS201NhI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.84%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7WRQzbHU0c
  • $AUDUSD is dropping following the March employment report, which showed a decrease in full-time jobs. The RBA highlighted the pandemic's outsized impact on full-time employment in the Feb monetary policy statement. Full-time change: -20.8k Part-time change: +91.5k https://t.co/rlgjmjb9kP
  • Nasdaq 100 Retreats as Coinbase Falls, May Cast a Shadow on Hang Seng and ASX 200 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/15/Nasdaq-100-Retreats-as-Coinbase-Falls-May-Cast-a-Shadow-on-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-.html https://t.co/ZvcDnwXQ4e
  • PBOC Conducts 150 billion Yuan of 1-year MLF at 2.95% - rolls over earlier MLF, TMLF with 150 billion Yuan MLF operations - BBG $USDCNH
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (MAR) Actual: -20.8K Previous: 89.1K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
Australian Dollar Falls as Jobs Data Shows Decline in Full-Time Employment

Australian Dollar Falls as Jobs Data Shows Decline in Full-Time Employment

Brendan Fagan,

Australian Jobs Data Talking Points:

  • For the month of March, Australia adds 70,700 jobs against an expectation of 35,000 jobs
  • AUD/USD declined in immediate trade, following the impressive March jobs data
  • The official unemployment rate fell to 5.6%, against a consensus of 5.7%
Advertisement

Australia posted strong employment numbers for March, with headline unemployment falling to 5.6%. Australia added 70,700 jobs in the month of March, which boosted overall labor force participation to 66.3%. Of note, part-time employment increased by 91,100, while full-time employment decreased by 20,800. The notable decline in full-time employment will be of great concern to the RBA, which has been monitoring employment changes closely. Changes in the labor force have been under so much scrutiny that the RBA even mentioned full-time employment data in its February statement.

Australian Jobs Data

Australian Dollar Falls as Jobs Data Shows Decline in Full-Time Employment

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Australia is experiencing a robust recovery from the COVID-induced recession. Business and consumer confidence metrics continue to shine while wages grow and employment data rebounds. Given the swift recovery, the RBA has maintained its monetary policy stance, stating that the “economic recovery is well underway, stronger than had been expected.”

AUD/USD has been battling a mix of headwinds and tailwinds recently as outperformance has ground to a halt. Additional lockdowns in Australia coupled with a slower than expected rollout of COVID vaccines may potentially cap AUD gains in the near term, despite an improving economy. However, should AUD/USD break beyond a significant resistance level at 0.7800, a run back towards 0.8000 may be on the cards. Any headwinds for the Australian Dollar may see the currency fall back and test its 50-day EMA, which currently sits at 0.7676.

AUD/USD 5 Minute Chart

Australian Dollar Falls as Jobs Data Shows Decline in Full-Time Employment

Chart created with TradingView

RBA Governor Phillip Lowe has also gone on record recently stating the RBA’s employment and inflation mandate will not be satisfied until 2024 at the earliest. March minutes from the RBA revealed an increased focus on inflation, with policymakers stating that wage growth would need to rise significantly from current levels in order to cause an uptick in inflation. Given the distance from its end goals, the RBA has reiterated that “very significant” monetary support is required for the foreseeable future.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Retreats as Coinbase Falls, May Cast a Shadow on Hang Seng and ASX 200
Nasdaq 100 Retreats as Coinbase Falls, May Cast a Shadow on Hang Seng and ASX 200
2021-04-15 01:00:00
Short EUR/AUD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/AUD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-14 21:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Cryptos Surge Alongside Coinbase's Nasdaq Debut
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Cryptos Surge Alongside Coinbase's Nasdaq Debut
2021-04-14 20:05:00
USD Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
USD Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-14 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish