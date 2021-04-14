New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Unscathed as RBNZ Holds Course

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Output as OPEC Upgrades Demand Forecast
2021-04-13 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Break Range on OPEC Update, US CPI Data
2021-04-13 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-13 20:00:00
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
2021-04-13 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Strength Likely to Resume
2021-04-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Reversal Can Follow Risk and Yield Scenarios, Earnings Next SPX Spark
2021-04-14 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDUSD Unscathed as #RBNZ Holds Course Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/14/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDUSD-Unscathed-as-RBNZ-Holds-Course.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/5Qh0nRIKDa
  • The Euro has regained lost ground against its major counterparts recently. Are further gains in the offing or is this just a short-term countertrend correction? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/NZD key levels. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/BK1ezTva9R https://t.co/JcrxdRvyaX
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.64% Silver: 0.31% Gold: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VrRa1mL8ge
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zQkfCDgAJQ
  • $NZDUSD just a touch lower after the #RBNZ rate announcement after policy settings were left unchanged https://t.co/i2BolXsSrE https://t.co/dxWNxNJ076
  • RBNZ: Less government bond issuance placing less pressure on yields, weekly changes in LSAP don't represent policy shift -BBG
  • RBNZ: Growth outlook remains highly uncertain, committee saw risks to economic outlook as remaining balanced -BBG
  • RBNZ: Meeting requirements will take time and patience, assessments of remit change to be included in May FSR -BBG
  • RBNZ: Prepared to lower rate if required, will maintain stimulatory settings until CPI at midpoint -BBG
  • RBNZ maintains benchmark interest rate at 0.25% and bond purchase program at NZD100b -BBG $NZDUSD #NZD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Unscathed as RBNZ Holds Course

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Unscathed as RBNZ Holds Course

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, Reserve Bank of New Zealand, NZD/USD – Talking Points

  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds the Overnight Cash Rate at 0.25%
  • New Zealand Dollar gives muted reaction to the expected decision
  • NZD/USD searches for direction after an upside Falling Wedge break
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The New Zealand Dollar was relatively flat against the US Dollar following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) April interest rate decision on Wednesday. The island nation’s central bank held its Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%, as widely expected. NZD/USD is nearly unchanged on the day despite the inherently dovish stance of holding the OCR at a record low and stating that if needed, the Committee is prepared to go lower.

New Zealand’s economy is in danger of a double-dip recession following a worse-than-expected Q4 GDP print which revealed a 1.0% drop in economic growth for the three months through December 2020. While New Zealand has contained Covid within its own borders remarkably well, the country’s aggressive lockdown policy likely has weighed on economic output.

A near-term rise in inflation is likely to be viewed through a transitory lens by RBNZ policy makers, in line with the Federal Reserve’s current stance on prices. The NZ government, under political pressure, revised the RBNZ’s remit to consider the effects of home prices when making its monetary policy decisions last month. The OCR statement did concede that the new housing policies are likely to weigh on house price growth but will need time to assess the overall impact on inflation.

Governor Adrian Orr previously warned against such a move, worrying over the impact it would have on the central bank’s goals regarding prices and the labor market. While true, the RBNZ’s house price forecasts were already on the modest side. Both the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) and Funding for Lending Programmes were kept unchanged, with LSAP purchases staying at an upper limit of $100 billion by June 2020, per the OCR statement.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

NZD/USD has broken above the upper bound of a Falling Wedge pattern earlier this week, which was followed by a moderate push higher to the current price near the 0.7060 level. The currency pair is now aiming to breach above the early April high of 0.7069. A move higher would see the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) shift into view. Alternatively, a move lower would see the wedge’s former resistance move back into focus.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar

Chart created with TradingView

NZD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Index Hits Record Highs as Bond Yields Drop, Nikkei 225 Falls as Machine Orders Contract
S&P 500 Index Hits Record Highs as Bond Yields Drop, Nikkei 225 Falls as Machine Orders Contract
2021-04-14 01:30:00
Singapore Dollar Gains on MAS, GDP Beat. Will USD/SGD Breach Key Support?
Singapore Dollar Gains on MAS, GDP Beat. Will USD/SGD Breach Key Support?
2021-04-14 00:30:00
Grab SPAC Set to Take Markets by Storm, After Commanding $40 Billion Valuation
Grab SPAC Set to Take Markets by Storm, After Commanding $40 Billion Valuation
2021-04-13 21:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bulls Force Their Way to Fresh Highs
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bulls Force Their Way to Fresh Highs
2021-04-13 18:38:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish