Bitcoin Price Forecast: Cryptos Surge Alongside Coinbase's Nasdaq Debut

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges Towards Resistance- Bulls Eye 1.20
2021-04-14 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eyes Key Resistance as US Dollar Loses Steam
2021-04-14 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
2021-04-14 18:34:00
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GPRmF1Oi8Z
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.35% Gold: -0.48% Oil - US Crude: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gLcl04vcok
  • Fed's Clarida: Before deciding on raising interest rates, we plan to taper
  • Fed's Clarida: - Cryptocurrencies are not seen as a store of value - SEP estimates and the Chair's press conference will reveal whether the economy has advanced well enough to warrant a review of asset purchases
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.31%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MPzAsRmlu4
  • Fed's Clarida: In order to maintain sustained inflation, salaries must be higher than productivity
  • Oil prices push higher amid reports of shrinking supply. US Dollar weakness continues to support higher prices, coupled with rising demand. Get your #crudeoil market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/q7qv0lkT6K https://t.co/1XkyyHT7h9
  • Fed's Clarida: If the Fed's index of inflation expectations drifts up persistently, that would indicate policy needs to be adjusted
  • Fed's Clarida: - Inflation expectations are critically important in the new framework - The Fed would remain lower over a prolonged period of time, and delay liftoff
  • $USD has now taken-out 50% of the February-March move. 8 of past 11 days in the red (including today) https://t.co/vmOyWDtD83 https://t.co/IKYJDAGnh0
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Cryptos Surge Alongside Coinbase's Nasdaq Debut

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Cryptos Surge Alongside Coinbase's Nasdaq Debut

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook:

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Cryptos Surge Alongside Coinbase's Nasdaq Debut

Bitcoin came within striking distance of $65,000 Wednesday as a broad-based cryptocurrency rally took off alongside the Coinbase initial public offering. Wednesday’s gains have seen Bitcoin climb more than 105% in the year-to-date as widespread corporate adoption has helped drive persistent demand for the digital asset. Coinbase shares, which are perhaps the most straightforward display of public perception regarding cryptocurrencies outside of the coins themselves, opened considerably higher than their initial list price of $250 at $381.

Coinbase (COIN) Price Chart: 1 – Minute Time Frame (April 14, 2021)

coinbase stock price chart

Chart created in TradingView

As shares quickly surged to an intraday high of $429, Coinbase (COIN) briefly enjoyed a market capitalization north of $110 billion making it one of the largest 80 companies in the world. Companies with similar valuations include Lockheed Martin, Union Pacific and IBM. Going forward, traders looking to trade or invest in Coinbase shares should track sensitivities in share price relative to the price of Bitcoin. Already, companies that have boasted exposure to Bitcoin through their balance sheets, like Tesla and Microstrategy, have shown some degree of correlation to the BTC/USD spot price.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Peter Hanks
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Regardless of potential sensitivities, the breakout in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and other cryptocurrencies alongside a stellar direct listing from Coinbase suggest cryptocurrency continues to gain mainstream popularity which may continue to drive price gains.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (January 2021 – April 2021)

bitcoin price chart

To that end, bulls should eye the rising trendline from the coin’s January high as it looks to provide a modicum of support in the shorter-term should selling arise. Subsequent support may be derived from the trendline originating off the January lows which has helped guide Bitcoin higher since the line’s inception. A break beneath the January uptrend could open the door to steeper losses and call the broader rally into question.

As it stands, however, Bitcoin looks poised to continue its remarkable rally and topside resistance is relatively sparse. $65,000 may serve as an early barrier to further gains as a round psychological level, but the more formidable hurdle in my view is the ascending trendline derived from the coin’s February and March highs.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Either way, recent gains have see Bitcoin extend its series of higher highs and higher lows which, when combined with new all-time highs, culminate in a very encouraging technical backdrop. In the meantime, keep up to date on recent price developments and analysis using Twitter by following @PeterHanksFX.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
USD Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-14 19:30:00
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?
Australian Dollar Forecast: Can Bitcoin Prices Provide a Leading Signal for Currencies?
2021-04-14 16:45:00
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-14 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Bitcoin