Market Sentiment Data Bearish for GBP/JPY | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-13 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Break Range on OPEC Update, US CPI Data
2021-04-13 06:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-12 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Outlook: Bank Earnings in Focus as US Stocks Hit Records
2021-04-12 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-13 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Ahead of 30-Year Treasury Auction, Resistance Reinforced
2021-04-13 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Strength Likely to Resume
2021-04-13 08:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD April Range Set on Support- Cable Levels
2021-04-12 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 09:30:00
More View more
Notice

US Calls for Pause on J&J Vaccine After Clotting Cases - NYT

Real Time News
  • US 10yr Treasury yields and the US Dollar have both headed lower in the immediate aftermath of the CPI print. The $DXY dropped from 92.26 to around the 92.10 level and 10yr yields stepped back from above 1.68% to 1.66%. $USD https://t.co/RFiMWfNckX
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM (MAR) Actual: 0.3% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-13
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM (MAR) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-13
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) Actual: 2.6% Expected: 2.5% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-13
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-13
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.49%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/onTWQ83wu0
  • US 10yr Treasury yields rose to a one week high this morning, briefly testing the 1.70% level before dropping back below 1.68%. The upcoming CPI print may drive another move in Treasury yields. $USD https://t.co/j4vndyVcup
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QQP2RQRudx
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-13
Market Sentiment Data Bearish for GBP/JPY | Webinar

Market Sentiment Data Bearish for GBP/JPY | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is broadly neutral at the moment, as many markets trade within narrow ranges.
  • Among the exceptions, Bitcoin continues to power ahead and IG client sentiment data are sending a bearish signal on GBP/JPY.
Advertisement

Bearish signal on GBP/JPY

Traders are unsure currently about the next move in the markets generally, with Bitcoin among the few markets not trading in narrow ranges. However, retail traders are increasingly long GBP/JPY and that is sending a bearish contrarian trading signal.

GBP/JPY Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (September 9, 2020 – April 13, 2021)

Latest GBP/JPY price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 30% 11% 21%
Weekly 98% -22% 16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-13 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Soars to a New All-Time High, Ripple (XRP/USD) Surge Continues
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Soars to a New All-Time High, Ripple (XRP/USD) Surge Continues
2021-04-13 11:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-13 10:30:00
Currency Volatility: Are Markets Underpricing CPI Volatility Risk?
Currency Volatility: Are Markets Underpricing CPI Volatility Risk?
2021-04-13 09:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bearish