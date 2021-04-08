FTSE 100 Rises on GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Correction: Crucial Resistance Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 08:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
2021-04-08 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle After Dual Crises, but Long-term Bullish Potential Remains
2021-04-07 19:12:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Technical Outlook - Strong Resistance Keeping Rally at Bay For Now
2021-04-08 10:31:00
Gold Price Outlook: Edging Higher as USD Falls, Traders Eye Powell Speech
2021-04-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-04-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $Gold getting closer and closer to a test of the neckline to confirm double bottom $GC $GLD https://t.co/4a4kdDBRCS https://t.co/qc49ZopndR
  • $USDJPY continues to decline today, falling to a fresh two week low around the 109.00 level. The pair hit a yearly high near 111.00 at the end of March and has since headed lower in April. $USD $JPY https://t.co/bDOlDCyzYa
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/vzy4zkOim4
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (03/APR) Actual: 744K Expected: 680K Previous: 728K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (APR/03) Actual: 723.75K Previous: 721.25K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • 🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (27/MAR) Actual: 3734K Expected: 3650K Previous: 3750K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-08
  • Draft US Senate Legislation: - US must encourage allies to do more in "balancing and checking the aggressive and assertive behavior" of China - US must prevent China from establishing regional hegemony in the Indo-Pacific $USD $CNH $CNY $JPY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.74%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IryVvAEWYx
  • #Gold hit a fresh three week high this morning, rising to trade around the 1,750 level for the first time since mid March. The precious metal met resistance at this level and is now trading slightly lower, currently around 1,746. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/BPuDzNWMeB
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.55% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fd4wKngDbG
FTSE 100 Rises on GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Correction: Crucial Resistance Ahead

FTSE 100 Rises on GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Correction: Crucial Resistance Ahead

Justin McQueen, Analyst

FTSE 100 Price Analysis & News

  • FTSE 100 a Key Beneficiary from GBP Selling
  • Key Resistance Ahead at Psychological 7000 Level
  • FTSE 100 Stocks Above 200DMA at Historical High

The FTSE 100 has hit a fresh post-pandemic high having taken out the January peak. While improving economic data has underpinned the global equities, notable strength in the FTSE 100 has been in part due to the corrective move lower in the Pound. Keep in mind, that the index is largely compiled of multinational corporates where2/3 of the revenue generated among FTSE 100 companies are from overseas, thus the value of repatriated profits are higher as the Pound falls. Therefore, should GBP begin to stabilise and recoup its recent losses in a sharp manner, this could prompt the index to lag its counterparts.

Going forward, I remain optimistic on the FTSE 100 with the index somewhat comparatively better valued than other indices given that the index has yet to fully recoup its pandemic losses. That being said, there are a few points to make, the FTSE 100 is within close proximity to the rising trendline from the GFC low, which has previously held firm. Therefore, given that the trendline also coincides with the psychological 7000 level this will be a tough area to crack.

FTSE 100 Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Rises on GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Correction: Crucial Resistance Ahead

FTSE 100 Chart: Monthly Time Frame

FTSE 100 Rises on GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Correction: Crucial Resistance Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

To add to this, taking a more granular look at the index, 84% of stocks are trading above its 200DMA and while this is below the 92% in January, it is historically high, in which 80% has usually been the level hit before a pullback in the FTSE 100.

FTSE 100 Rises on GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Correction: Crucial Resistance Ahead

IG Client Sentiment: FTSE 100 Retail Positioning

Retail trader data shows 52.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.31% lower than yesterday and 36.05% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.07% higher than yesterday and 77.88% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current FTSE 100 price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

FTSE 100 Rises on GBP/USD, GBP/EUR Correction: Crucial Resistance Ahead

Source: IG, DFX

The top differences & trading tips for the FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download the Q2 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Inflation Shoots Up, USD/MXN Awaiting Banxico Meeting Minutes for Guidance
Mexican Inflation Shoots Up, USD/MXN Awaiting Banxico Meeting Minutes for Guidance
2021-04-08 11:18:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Technical Outlook - Strong Resistance Keeping Rally at Bay For Now
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Technical Outlook - Strong Resistance Keeping Rally at Bay For Now
2021-04-08 10:31:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
2021-04-08 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish