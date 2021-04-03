USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Climb, EUR/USD Whipsaws as NFPs Surge 916K
2021-04-02 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
A Critical S&P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?
2021-04-02 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4QhQGQ6 https://t.co/nAta1hdBx6
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/dPYNDkS5d6
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/UkbwaNrmkt
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sRTYO5cOA7
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2KHAcKaIlQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.28%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ntzjGxtZZ7
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/heGFuwe7aC
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.00% FTSE 100: 0.00% Germany 30: 0.00% France 40: 0.00% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/n2iK8cwTYo
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nKTb1Q3YLU
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/pj1UXo1Mg9
USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

Offshore Yuan at Risk vs US Dollar as Reflation Hopes Build

Advertisement

The offshore Chinese Yuan halted an eight-month rally against the US Dollar and retreated February-March 2021 as optimism surrounding a robust economic recovery and smooth vaccine rollouts for the US buoyed the Greenback. The approval of a US$1.9 trillion Covid relief package favored by the Biden administration further boosted reflation hopes. The resulting rapid rise in longer-dated Treasury yields led to a rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY) from a two-and-half year low.

Year-to-date, USD has strengthened against a majority of Asian emerging market currencies such as IDR, THB, KRW, SGD and CNH. The seemingly “one way” trajectory of USD/CNH appears to be under threat by a faster-than-expected economic recovery in the US as well as uncertainties surrounding Chinese growth.

The Federal Reserve revised up this year’s GDP growth forecast to 6.5% at the March FOMC meeting, a notable increase from December’s forecast of 4.2%. Vaccine rollouts and government stimulus are likely to provide a major boost to economic activity. On the other hand, Chinese policymakers set this year’s GDP target at above 6%, lower than most economists’ forecasts above 8%. A conservative GDP goal reflects the government’s concerns about domestic and external uncertainties, including the lingering impact of the pandemic, US-China tensions and soft job market conditions.

While USD/CNH has rebounded from a two-and-half year low, the Federal Reserve’s dovish-tilted policy guidance and the PBOC’s neutral stance suggest that the currency pair may lack significant upside potential.

Technically, USD/CNH hit a multi-year trendline extending from 2014 lows through to early 2021 and has rebounded since. Holding above this level would likely intensify buying power and carve a path for price to challenge the next resistance level at 6.588 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. The RSI indicator has bottomed from the oversold threshold of 30, suggesting that selling pressure has been depleted.

USD/CNH Monthly Chart

USD/CNH, USDCNH, USDCNH Monthly, TradingView

Chart prepared by Margaret Yang, created with TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
AUD Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 00:30:00
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Copper Bullish Continuation: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-02 23:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
EUR/CAD Weakness: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
EUR/CAD Weakness: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-02 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH