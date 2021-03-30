News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Price Outlook: Delayed Ratification of Recovery Fund to Weigh on EUR
2021-03-29 07:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
News
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher on Infrastructure Hopes. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-30 01:00:00
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
2021-03-30 09:23:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Fresh Highs for USD/JPY as U.S. Dollar Advances
2021-03-30 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Real Time News
  • The Dollar has gained some modest traction against the majors today. The technical consequences are greater for some pairs versus others. $EURUSD has crossed the midpoint of the June 2020 - Jan 2021 bull phase at 1.1780 https://t.co/75r5CLNAU9
  • RT @BIS_org: How have monetary policy responses to #Covid19 differed among emerging and advanced economies? A novel BIS database provides e…
  • 🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (JAN) Actual: 1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • #Gold continues to head lower today amidst a rise in US yields and the Dollar, falling below 1,700 to currently trade around support at the 1,680 level. The precious metal is now trading right around the multi-month low set at that level in the beginning of March. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/5NNKv5aBcZ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 House Price Index MoM (JAN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • OPEC Secretary General: OPEC+ needs to stay very cautious amid market fragility. #OOTT #OPEC
  • 🇨🇦 Average Weekly Earnings YoY (JAN) Actual: 8.3% Previous: 6.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.11%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3OqLZLis1u
  • Germany to reassess AstraZeneca vaccine after more Thrombosis cases
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar

Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is holding up well, with stock indexes still advancing, but US Treasury yields are rising too, and so is the US Dollar.
  • That is hurting assets like gold, while the oil market is waiting for this week’s meeting of OPEC+.
Trader confidence constructive

Traders remain broadly positive about the outlook for the markets, and that continues to benefit stocks. However, fears of inflation in the US are also lifting the yields on US Treasury notes and bonds, and that is hurting gold. Crude oil traders, meanwhile, are waiting for supply news from Thursday’s meeting of the OPEC producers and their allies, including Russia.

Among the pairs most affected by the stronger Dollar, USD/JPY is trending higher but IG client sentiment data are pointing to a reversal lower.

USD/JPY Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 19, 2020 – March 30, 2021)

Latest USD/JPY price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% -3% 5%
Weekly 20% -5% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Building Confidence in Trading
--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Japanese Yen Outlook: Fresh Highs for USD/JPY as U.S. Dollar Advances
Japanese Yen Outlook: Fresh Highs for USD/JPY as U.S. Dollar Advances
2021-03-30 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch for OPEC
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch for OPEC
2021-03-30 11:00:00
DAX 30 Sets Record High as Positive Momentum Consolidates
DAX 30 Sets Record High as Positive Momentum Consolidates
2021-03-30 09:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
