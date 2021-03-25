Nasdaq Fell While Oil Gained, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Held Steady amid Tech Rout

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-03-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-25 00:30:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.31%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8lCkfWcYvf
  • Marginally lower from the 79% efficacy rate previously reported; now stated to be 76% effective - BBG https://t.co/PLDtpoHWnu
  • AstraZeneca reports lower efficacy rate for vaccine in update to US trial data - BBG
  • $DXY back above its 200-day moving average for the first time since May 2020 and looking poised to extend its climb. Next key test is a resistance range at 92.95 - 93.20, with a breach above bringing the 38.2 Fibonacci (94.47) into play. $USD https://t.co/RnC00kmBLh https://t.co/iC2Yw6CRHa
  • A renewed wave of a selloff in tech pulled Wall Street equity benchmarks lower, while energy and material sectors gained on rising crude oil prices. Asia-Pacific markets look set to face another challenging day. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/25/Nasdaq-Fell-While-Oil-Gained-Nikkei-225-and-ASX-200-Held-Steady-amid-Tech-Rout.html https://t.co/YR5ogIBD3h
  • The Japanese Yen could have some room to gain in the near-term as USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY and CAD/JPY consolidate. That said, its dominant downtrend may still hold down the road. Get your $JPY market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/jFexXJCvDH https://t.co/FUgxT6jrck
  • AstraZeneca US Phase 3 Covid vaccine results show 100% efficacy against severe or critical disease and 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection - BBG
  • PBOC: China to keep stable loan growth, to increase financial support to home leasing -BBG
  • The US Dollar could gain versus Emerging Market currencies as Treasury yields rise. A soft core PCE report may cool gains however. USD/THB and USD/PHP are eyeing central bank rate decisions. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3jBpAwvmET https://t.co/d5Du3KVfT4
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (20/MAR) Actual: ¥551.6B Previous: ¥-426.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-24
Nasdaq Fell While Oil Gained, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Held Steady amid Tech Rout

Nasdaq Fell While Oil Gained, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Held Steady amid Tech Rout

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

NASDAQ 100, NIKKEI 225, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

Crude oil, US Data, Tech selloff, Asia-Pacific at Open:

The Nasdaq 100 index fell 1.68% as investors continued to rotate out from tech into cyclical stocks, pulling the other two major US equity indices into the negative territory. The energy sector was boosted by a 5% rally in crude oil prices after the Suez Canal was blocked by a giant container ship. The incident may affect around 10% of the world’s total seabound oil trade, and thus serve as a temporary positive catalyst for oil prices.

Overnight US data were not particularly encouraging, with durable goods orders in February contracting by 1.1% MoM, compared to a baseline forecast of 0.8% growth. This suggests that business spending on equipment in the month may have cooled due to extreme cold weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Markit Manufacturing PMI reading came in at 59.0, which missed analysts’ forecast of 59.3, but still showed a robust recovery in manufacturing activity. It is worth noting that the new orders measure jumped to the highest since June 2014.

Sentiment remains fragile as the haven-linked US Dollar and Treasuries are still on bid. The DXY US Dollar index climbed to 92.53 - its highest level since November 23rd. The 10-year Treasury yield receded for a fourth day to 1.61% as the 5-year note auction went smoothly on Wednesday. The 7-year note auction will be closely watched on Thursday.

Markit US Manufacturing PMI (March)

Nasdaq Fell While Oil Gained, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Held Steady amid Tech Rout

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

It appears that the energy sector is doing the heavy-lifting across Asia-Pacific markets, while information technology remains a lag. Australia’s ASX 200 index opened marginally higher, led by energy (+1.90%), health care (+0.34%) and real estate (+0.30%) sectors, whereas information technology (-1.13%), utilities (-0.44%) and consumer staples (-0.22%) trailed behind.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index traded slightly higher at open after falling over 2% a day before. The index was weighed by BOJ’s decision to shift away from purchasing Nikkei 225 ETFs to buying only those tracking the Topix index. Meanwhile, a partial shutdown of a major semiconductor company added concerns about chip supplies to the auto industry.

Looking ahead, German GfK consumer confidence headlines the economic docket alongside US final Q4 GDP growth and initial jobless claims data. Find out more from theDailyFX calendar.

Looking back to Wednesday’s close, 5 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 50.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+2.52%), industrials (+0.73%) and materials (+0.69%) were among the best performers, while communication services (-1.66%) and consumer discretionary (-1.52%) trailed behind.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 24-03-2021

Nasdaq Fell While Oil Gained, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Held Steady amid Tech Rout

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 25
( 11:03 GMT )
Learn about trading global equities
Central Bank Monthly
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Nasdaq 100 Index Technical Analysis

The inverse “Head and Shoulders” pattern formed on the 4-hour chart suggests that the index could potentially embrace a bullish trend reversal. But a deeper pullback below the right “Shoulder” at 12,690 could invalidate this pattern and open the door for further downside potential. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 12,600 (the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement) and 13,050 (the 50% Fibonacci retracement) respectively.

Nasdaq 100 Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq Fell While Oil Gained, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Held Steady amid Tech Rout

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index has likely formed a “Double Top” pattern at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of 30,455 and has retreated since. The 20-day SMA is about to cross below the 50-day line, potentially forming a bearish crossover. The MACD indicator is trending lower alongside prices, suggesting that downward momentum is prevailing.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq Fell While Oil Gained, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Held Steady amid Tech Rout

Chart by TradingView

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index bounced off the floor of the “Ascending Channel” and surged above the 50-day SMA line of 6,730 – an immediate resistance. The index appears to have entered a range-bound condition between 6,660 and 6,860 since early March, waiting for fresh catalyst for a clearer direction. The MACD indicator is trending below the neutral midpoint, showing that downward momentum is prevailing.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq Fell While Oil Gained, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Held Steady amid Tech Rout
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Probes Critical Trend Support
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Probes Critical Trend Support
2021-03-24 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100 ETF Sees Largest Inflow Ever as Index Wrestles With Losses
Nasdaq 100 ETF Sees Largest Inflow Ever as Index Wrestles With Losses
2021-03-24 20:45:00
EUR/CAD, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Price Outlook as Euro-Area Lockdowns Return
EUR/CAD, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Price Outlook as Euro-Area Lockdowns Return
2021-03-24 17:30:00
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US Tech 100
Japan 225