EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
2021-03-17 17:45:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
2021-03-16 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
2021-03-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally
2021-03-17 19:30:00
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yields Pivot Lower Following the FOMC Announcement
2021-03-17 18:10:00
2021-03-17 18:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
2021-03-17 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
2021-03-17 17:45:00
GBP/USD Braces for Volatility as The Fed and BoE Prepare to Give Their Latest Views
2021-03-17 11:12:00
2021-03-17 11:12:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
2021-03-17 17:45:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Flattening JGB Yield Curve Ahead of FOMC Expectations
2021-03-17 09:37:00
2021-03-17 09:37:00
Real Time News
Real Time News
  • China plans to ask Washington to roll back Trump era policies - BBG $USD $CNH
  • Bitcoin bulls take a breather ahead of FOMC. BTC/USD Fibonacci Support remains in place. Get your $btc market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/VyajLSzlvR https://t.co/JbIgnzpo2I
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.5% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-17
  • EUR/USD stronger after Powell press conference, now approaching 1.20 level $EURUSD https://t.co/LfXT0LAW1Z
  • $USDCAD has slid for 7 consecutive trading days for the longest slide since July 24, 2017 and trading at its lowest levels in three years https://t.co/cgbtElwEEj
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.38% Gold: 0.72% Oil - US Crude: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/biVVPT6KiV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.74%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 82.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SIdbZQVowV
  • US Markets at the Closing Bell $DJX 33,013.89 +0.57% $SPX 3,973.52 +0.27% $NDX 13,511.86 +0.30%
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.37% France 40: 0.23% FTSE 100: 0.05% Wall Street: 0.00% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9WyXYTLkfS
  • $NZDUSD seeing similar breakout dynamics as well ahead of New Zealand GDP data, a better-than-expected result could amplify gains https://t.co/9OKzSxorw9
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Price Outlook:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 surged following the March FOMC policy meeting as Fed officials and Chairman Powell reiterated their policy stance and rate hike expectations. The subsequent press conference allowed Chairman Powell to essentially double down on what was released in the initial report which further opened the floodgates to bullishness in equities. Aside from US equities, other risk assets like Bitcoin and the Australian Dollar surged as US Dollar weakness prevailed.

Dow Jones Price Outlook

The recent outperformer among US equities, the Dow Jones, may be positioned to charge higher still as the bullish fundamental backdrop has been reaffirmed and the index peers above a key trendline that had helped keep it contained. With uncertainty removed and technical barriers behind it, the Dow Jones enjoys an encouraging price outlook.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – March 2021)

dow jones price chart

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook

The Nasdaq 100, which has lagged the Dow Jones and S&P 500 over the last few weeks, may also enjoy a continuation higher after a brief break beneath the March trendline. Recent price action saw the MACD line cross above the signal line on the daily chart even as bulls struggled to stave off losses. Crucially, the crossover took place beneath the 0 level while price traded above the 200-day exponential moving average. Thus, the boxes that might suggest gains are ahead have been checked and with event risk removed, the Nasdaq may now enjoy a bullish follow-through.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – March 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Outlook

The S&P 500 will likely follow the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 higher as it looks to break 4,000 for the first time in history. As with any market, trading to new highs can often result in sparse resistance that can see gains gather quickly meaning there might be upside to explore if the psychologically-significant 4,000 mark is broken.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (November 2020 – March 2021)

S&P 500 price chart

It would seem the Fed’s projected policy path and improving economic backdrop have opened the door to a continued rally in risk assets that could see the US indices wade deeper into record territory. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

