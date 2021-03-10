Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Eyed Post-BoC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Recovery After Cratering to Trendline Support
2021-03-10 21:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • All 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 86.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. industrials (+3.30%), materials (+2.94%) and financials (+2.30%%) were among the best performers, while healthcare (+0.08%) and information technology (+0.44%) trailed behind. https://t.co/rJpBfe0bWq
  • The price of oil retains the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week amid a larger-than-expected expansion in US crude inventories. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/pYMXWP6vpK https://t.co/O1i87421x1
  • Gold pushes back above $1,720 - now trading at $1,725 $XAUUSD https://t.co/73THW9AIKr
  • AMC reported a 4Q loss of -$946.1 million for -$6.21 EPS. However, the diamond hands among us were cheered by the executive board's optimism around reopening. Once again, EMH proves an impractical market doctrine
  • Big move from $BA today, charging at resistance derived from the stock's December high Beyond the descending trendline at $250, further barriers are looking a little sparse https://t.co/abGv8y0fcM
  • GBP/USD reclaims 1.39 level, casting an eye once again to 1.40 $GBPUSD https://t.co/f2QuPOPpHc
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.34% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yAzqMkOEsH
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.99% Gold: 0.58% Oil - US Crude: 0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/va7XMpfG52
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.05%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hkwNMcGc9N
  • Gold suffered a significant breakdown over the last two weeks as it fell more than 7%. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/T5BID2Umup https://t.co/w8F0gnxoCh
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Eyed Post-BoC

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Eyed Post-BoC

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD IN FOCUS FOLLOWING BOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Advertisement

The Canadian Dollar was a mixed bag on Wednesday with Loonie strength versus its US Dollar and Yen peers offset by weakness more broadly. CAD price action edged lower against its FX counterparts mid-session in response to the latest Bank of Canada announcement, which disappointed some expectations for a slightly more hawkish tone. Canadian Dollar bulls were largely unfazed by cautious outlook found in the BoC statement, however, seeing that the central bank is still considered likely to signal QE tapering in the near future.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (12 OCT 2020 TO 10 MAR 2021)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

USD/CAD popped about 50-pips in immediate reaction to the latest Bank of Canada interest rate decision, though the move was faded as trading progressed. In fact, the Canadian Dollar closed the session near intraday highs against its US Dollar cousin. USD/CAD whipsawed lower as the US Dollar weakened broadly alongside a deeper pullback in Treasury yields. That said, we could see a resumption of USD/CAD selling pressure as Canadian Dollar bulls set their sights back on year-to-date lows.

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 1% 3%
Weekly -5% -11% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

This follows the latest close below its 20-day simple moving average. Not to mention, waning upward momentum highlighted by the MACD indicator and relative strength index both underscore constructive technical developments for USD/CAD bears. The 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages could come into focus as potential areas of resistance to fade short-winded bouts of strength.

EUR/CAD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (31 OCT 2016 TO 10 MAR 2021)

EURCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

EUR/CAD price action edged slightly higher on the day as bulls attempt to defend the 1.5000-handle. Looking at a weekly EUR/CAD chart we can see the currency pair does look a touch oversold. This is highlighted by the relative strength index as well, which hovers around 35. As such, there could be potential for a counter-trend rebound higher in the short-term.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

If EUR/CAD does catch a bid off current levels, Canadian Dollar bulls might consider reloading near the 8-week simple moving average. This could hinge on the premise that the Bank of Canada is still likely to provide guidance on scaling back its pace of QE, and that crude oil prices may continue climbing. The resumption of EUR/CAD selling pressure could prime the Canadian Dollar for another test of the broader bullish trend extended through the early 2017 and 2020 lows.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time High, is a New Record Ahead?
Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time High, is a New Record Ahead?
2021-03-10 22:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Recovery After Cratering to Trendline Support
Gold Price Eyes Recovery After Cratering to Trendline Support
2021-03-10 21:00:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Setups
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Setups
2021-03-10 18:48:00
Bank of Canada Holds Policy Steady, Remains Cautious - CAD Slightly Weaker
Bank of Canada Holds Policy Steady, Remains Cautious - CAD Slightly Weaker
2021-03-10 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
EUR/CAD