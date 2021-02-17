News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
Euro Forecast: Why Bulls Like EUR/JPY More Than EUR/USD
2021-02-16 20:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices
2021-02-17 01:30:00
AUD/USD Nears Support Level after Safe-Haven Flows Boost US Dollar
2021-02-17 00:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
2021-02-16 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction Due, UK Inflation Beats Expectations
2021-02-17 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction Due, UK Inflation Beats Expectations

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction Due, UK Inflation Beats Expectations

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The recent strong climb in GBP/USD looks to be running out of steam and a correction lower is now on the cards.
  • That in part reflects a strengthening USD as the markets focus on rising US Treasury yields.
  • Meanwhile, the latest UK inflation data came in higher than the consensus forecast but that has had little impact on GBP.
GBP/USD correction due

The recent strength in GBP/USD looks to be running out of steam and a correction lower is looking more and more likely after the pair failed to reach the 1.40 level, topping out around 1.3950 Tuesday.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (February 4-17, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q1 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

For now, the principal driver seems to be rising yields on US Treasury bonds and notes as the rollout of coronavirus vaccines leads to hopes that the US economy is on the way to recovery, potentially leading to rising US inflation.

US 10-Year Treasury yield.

Source: Investing.com (You can click on it for a larger image)

In the meantime, UK inflation data for January were released early Wednesday and showed inflation above the consensus forecasts of economists polled by the news agencies.

UK inflation data.

Source: DailyFX calendar (you can click on it for a larger image

The figures have had little impact, however, on GBP/USD – which continues to be driven principally by the USD side of the pair.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -8% -3%
Weekly 14% -9% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

You can check out how inflation data impact currency rates by clicking here

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

