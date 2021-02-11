British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Chinese New Year Bringing Lower Liquidity
2021-02-11 01:30:00
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Reverse Lower?
2021-02-10 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact
2021-02-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed’s Daly sees central bank maintaining its bond-buying pace through 2021 - WSJ
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/JsRl7U8FSD
  • EU lowers 2021 Euro-Area GDP growth forecast to 3.8% from 4.2% Also assumes EU economy to reach pre-crisis level sooner than expected $EUR
  • 🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 16.2% Previous: 16.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
  • 🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 16.2 Previous: 16.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
  • 🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 16.2 Previous: 16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
  • Heads Up:🇬🇷 Unemployment Rate (NOV) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/Jfh4E7zfhb
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Unemployment Rate (Q4) due at 09:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 30.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4etNHktyn1
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is under modest downward pressure in early London trade Thursday but its trend higher remains intact and further gains are still likely.
  • The US remains the main driver of the pair, with USD weakened by a dovish Fed, the prospect of more free money and a benign inflation outlook.
Advertisement

GBP/USD strength persists

GBP/USD is modestly lower in early London trading Thursday but, as the chart below shows, it continues to trend higher and further gains are likely in the days ahead.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One Hour Timeframe (February 4-11, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q1 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

For the time being, developments in the US are driving the pair, as the Federal Reserve remains dovish and is expected to inject still more money into the economy. Moreover, with US inflation still benign, the prospect of the Fed having to change its stance and think about tightening monetary policy remains remote.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 7% 7%
Weekly -25% 55% 15%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Note though that GBP has been firm independently since last September now a no-deal Brexit has been avoided and the UK continues to press ahead with its coronavirus vaccine program. That can be seen in the chart below of its trade-weighted index.

GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 14, 2020 – February 11, 2021)

Latest GBP index price chart.

Source: Bank of England

Click here for a forex trader’s guide to the Bank of England

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

IBEX 35 Forecast: Technical Pattern Suggests Further Bearish Pressure
IBEX 35 Forecast: Technical Pattern Suggests Further Bearish Pressure
2021-02-11 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook - Mastercard Preparing Crypto Payments, Will Twitter Follow Tesla?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook - Mastercard Preparing Crypto Payments, Will Twitter Follow Tesla?
2021-02-11 09:40:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Chinese New Year Bringing Lower Liquidity
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Chinese New Year Bringing Lower Liquidity
2021-02-11 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish