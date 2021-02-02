News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, DXY Price Patterns, Levels in Focus
2021-02-02 13:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Triggers Overbought RSI Signal Ahead of OPEC Meeting
2021-02-02 15:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress
2021-02-02 21:45:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-02-02 19:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Once More, All That Glitters…Not Gold - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-02 20:00:00
USD Breakout, Silver Double Top, EUR/USD, Gold Breakdown - US Market Open
2021-02-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-02 20:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOE & RBA Rate Decisions; Canada, New Zealand, US Jobs Reports
2021-02-01 21:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Will be discussing the outlook for the S&P 500, Dow Jones and growth-linked Australian Dollar. Signup for the event below! https://t.co/xwsKN1l9Fq
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET / 1:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/kKr1dhCpd9
  • The Japanese Yen may continue to lose ground against the US Dollar in the near term as rising inflation expectations, fiscal stimulus hopes and vaccine progress buoy yields. Get your $JPY market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/BLd1wXIc2X https://t.co/OdFrlnuAKJ
  • US Treasury Secretary Yellen: CBO forecast shows desperate need for aid package Years before US reaches full employment again - BBG $USD
  • Silver has returned to Earth following its massive melt up, now trading around $26.70/oz $XAGUSD https://t.co/P92VTjrLuM
  • The deeply inverse relation b/w the #SP500 & #GME #AMC #BlackBerry and #bedbathandbeyond stocks has been holding for almost a week Using a 30-minute chart with a 20-period rolling correlation, it is now sitting at -0.96 -1 implies perfectly inverse (corr doesn't = causation) https://t.co/TreJAwMGOG
  • Bitcoin and Silver prices continue to demonstrate the ramifications of crowd psychology on financial markets as price action preserves the upward trajectory for both markets. Get your $btc market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/QmqmNVdPzn https://t.co/gnvYzwdsJG
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Final (JAN) Actual: 55.6 Previous: 57.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-02
  • Bah. It looks like they pushed AMC's earning date to a range of Feb 25 - Mar 1. Guess we will need to live with these lesser FAANG members
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.55% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Uw3JH9ZjJD
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress

Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts:

Advertisement

Dow Jones & S&P 500 Recover, Amazon and Google Earnings Impress

The Dow Jones recorded a second consecutive session of considerable gains, extending the recovery from last week’s rout. Not to be outdone, the S&P 500 enjoyed its best 2-day performance since November. As retail traders seem to relent and normality returns to the US markets, impressive earnings from both Amazon and Alphabet could help propel the indices higher still.

Alphabet Earnings

Alphabet was first to announce after the close, revealing yet another remarkable quarter with beats on both top and bottom lines. Shareholders were quick to react as shares of Google pushed to new all-time highs in after-hours trading, surpassing $2,000 for the first time.

With an encouraging quarterly report card and the stock price at a record, the outlook for Google in the weeks and months ahead is encouraging. As a key member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, continued outperformance from Google could help drive growth for the broader indices.

Amazon Earnings

Despite a narrower beat than that delivered by Alphabet, Amazon earnings may overshadow the former in financial news media coverage following a surprise leadership announcement. Amazon founder and longtime CEO, Jeff Bezos, announced he will transition to Executive Chair in the third quarter and Andy Jassy will assume role of Chief Executive Officer.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Alongside his role as a visionary who transformed the lives of consumers across the globe, Jeff Bezos ushered in a period of immense gains in Amazon’s share price. That said, Andy Jassy will have massive shoes to fill and shareholders will watch closely and, I suspect, scrutinize viciously. Still, the initial reaction in AMZN shares was a modest gain, suggesting investors were satisfied with the decision to place Mr. Jassy in charge.

Only time will tell how Mr. Jassy handles the new role and what impact it will have on the stock price, but the initial reaction is encouraging and the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones and S&P 500 seem poised to continue their recovery from last week’s turbulence.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2017 – February 2021)

dow jones price chart

Looking to the technical landscape of the Dow Jones, it seems the Industrial Average has encountered resistance along the trendline originating from January 2018. Trading within reach of record levels, subsequent resistance is rather sparse and may exist only at prior highs near 31,130. Support in the event of a renewed selloff remains situated along the rising trendline from March, around 29,585. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Wall Street BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -30% 36% 5%
Weekly -8% 18% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) Silver (XAG/USD) Lining
Bitcoin’s (BTC/USD) Silver (XAG/USD) Lining
2021-02-02 17:40:00
Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar
Market Sentiment Improving But EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Weak | Webinar
2021-02-02 12:30:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Lagging its Peers on Lacklustre Earnings and Silver Correction
FTSE 100 Forecast: Lagging its Peers on Lacklustre Earnings and Silver Correction
2021-02-02 12:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Breakdown, EUR/JPY Capped - EU GDP Shrugged Off
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Breakdown, EUR/JPY Capped - EU GDP Shrugged Off
2021-02-02 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish