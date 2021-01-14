AUD/USD Shrugs Off China Trade Data, Sinks on Biden Stimulus News

China Trade Balance, Biden Fiscal Spending, AUD/USD, Gold – Talking Points

China’s trade balance for December rises to $78.17b USD , beating expectations

Markets discount trade data on increased fiscal spending prospects out of US

Treasury yields rise on increased stimulus expectations, AUD/USD and gold drop

China’s trade balance for December crossed the wires at US$78.17, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Both imports and exports beat analysts’ expectations, rising 6.5% and 18.1% in dollar terms, respectively. The outsized increase in export growth fueled China’s trade surplus despite the increase in imports. China’s trade surplus with the United States rose $29.9 billion, bringing the 2020 total to $316.9 billion.

The Yuan was little changed on the release, but USD/CNH moved higher as the Greenback caught a bid on reports that the incoming Biden administration is aiming for a much larger stimulus relief package than previously thought. According to CNN, aides to President-elect Biden have discussed a figure near $2 trillion with some in Congress.

While China’s trade data bodes well from a global growth standpoint, markets are focusing on prospects for increased fiscal spending in the United States. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed nearly 3% as markets digested the news. Meanwhile, gold prices sank, with XAU/USD dropping below the 1835 handle. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar – which typically reacts well to upbeat Chinese economic data due to the two countries’ close trading relationship – fell against the rising USD, despite the improved trade balance.

USD/CNH, US 10-Year Yield, AUD/USD, XAU/USD – 15 Min Chart

