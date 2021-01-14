News & Analysis at your fingertips.

AUD/USD Shrugs Off China Trade Data, Sinks on Biden Stimulus News

2021-01-14 03:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor

China Trade Balance, Biden Fiscal Spending, AUD/USD, Gold – Talking Points

  • China’s trade balance for December rises to $78.17b USD, beating expectations
  • Markets discount trade data on increased fiscal spending prospects out of US
  • Treasury yields rise on increased stimulus expectations, AUD/USD and gold drop
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

China’s trade balance for December crossed the wires at US$78.17, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. Both imports and exports beat analysts’ expectations, rising 6.5% and 18.1% in dollar terms, respectively. The outsized increase in export growth fueled China’s trade surplus despite the increase in imports. China’s trade surplus with the United States rose $29.9 billion, bringing the 2020 total to $316.9 billion.

The Yuan was little changed on the release, but USD/CNH moved higher as the Greenback caught a bid on reports that the incoming Biden administration is aiming for a much larger stimulus relief package than previously thought. According to CNN, aides to President-elect Biden have discussed a figure near $2 trillion with some in Congress.

China balance of trade Dec

While China’s trade data bodes well from a global growth standpoint, markets are focusing on prospects for increased fiscal spending in the United States. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed nearly 3% as markets digested the news. Meanwhile, gold prices sank, with XAU/USD dropping below the 1835 handle. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar – which typically reacts well to upbeat Chinese economic data due to the two countries’ close trading relationship – fell against the rising USD, despite the improved trade balance.

USD/CNH, US 10-Year Yield, AUD/USD, XAU/USD – 15 Min Chart

Gold, treasury yield, AUD/USD, USD/CNH chart

USD/CNH, AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
2021-01-14 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Threaten XAU/USD as Technicals Sour
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Threaten XAU/USD as Technicals Sour
2021-01-13 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Awaiting Breakout as Support Holds for Now
Gold Price Outlook: Awaiting Breakout as Support Holds for Now
2021-01-13 12:00:00
Natural Gas Outlook: Supply Chain Disruptions Boost LNG Spot Prices
Natural Gas Outlook: Supply Chain Disruptions Boost LNG Spot Prices
2021-01-13 11:30:00
