FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Price Rally Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal
2021-01-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Pressure from Rising Yields, Stronger USD
2021-01-12 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-11 22:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, SPX, Bitcoin & Gold Technical Trade Levels
2021-01-11 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grasps for Support After Bearish Engulf
2021-01-11 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steadies After Brief Sell-off
2021-01-12 09:00:00
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
USDJPY Break a Better Cue for Dollar and Risk Break than EURUSD, Tesla?
2021-01-12 06:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China New Yuan Loans, Fed Speeches, US Inflation Rate & Retail Sales, UK GDP
2021-01-11 20:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steadies After Brief Sell-off

2021-01-12 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • After several days of losses, Sterling and other currencies are steadier against the US Dollar Tuesday and are well placed to move higher again.
  • That move lower, and the accompanying rally in the US Dollar, is looking increasingly like a healthy short-term corrective move in the main trend of a lower USD and gains for other currencies against it.
GBP/USD steadier with other currency pairs

GBP/USD is steadier in early European trading Tuesday, suggesting that its decline over the last few sessions was a healthy short-term corrective move and that the main trend higher in the pair, in place since September 23 last year, will resume shortly.

The drop in GBP/USD and subsequent recovery has accompanied similar moves in other currency pairs such as AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD without any real fundamental reason for the activity. While bears can point to political chaos in Washington and rising coronavirus infections, bulls can counter with the expectation of more US fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.

Check out our “US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy” by clicking here

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (September 11, 2020 – January 12, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

On the subject of stimulus, several Fed officials have suggested that the US Federal Reserve could begin tapering its monetary stimulus program later this year, a negative factor for GBP/USD, and rising yields on US Treasuries are also boosting the US Dollar.

However, the flow of money out of Treasuries may have already run its course and attention this session will be on another batch of Fed officials due to speak, with traders waiting to see whether they too hint at a reduction in US monetary stimulus late this year.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

