EUR/USD
Bearish
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Crude Oil, Gold, Silver Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Rally to Resistance
2021-01-06 05:00:00
Wall Street
News
Bitcoin Rallies as Dollar and Dow Throttled by Chaos in Washington DC
2021-01-07 04:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Democratic Sweep, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Higher
2021-01-07 01:00:00
Gold
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Crude Oil Gains, Gold Sinks on Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Despite Capitol Hill Unrest
2021-01-07 07:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD

2021-01-07 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The US Dollar looks to be steadying in early European business Thursday, weakening pairs such as GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD.
  • However, market optimism remains intact despite the riots in Washington DC, suggesting further Dollar weakness ahead as traders leave the safe-haven currency and US Treasuries, and resume buying of assets seen as riskier such as Sterling.
GBP/USD hit by modest rally in USD

The British Pound and many other currencies are a tad weaker in Europe early Thursday thanks to a modest recovery in the US Dollar. However, the downward trend in the safe-haven USD looks likely to resume soon as market optimism about the future remains intact.

As the chart below shows, GBP/USD continues to move higher within a well-defined channel dating back to September 2020.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (September 18, 2020 – January 7, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1 GBP forecast
While the steadying of the US Dollar after its recent losses is no surprise given Wednesday’s riots in DC and its role as a safe haven, there are several factors that could prompt a further risk rally. The apparent victory by the Democrats in Georgia increases the chances that President-elect Joe Biden will be able to push through big borrowing and big spending measures that would lead to more economic growth.

Moreover, hope remains intact that vaccines will eventually conquer Covid-19 and that investors will look past the DC riots into a somewhat brighter future.

You can find our guide to the top trading opportunities in 2021 by clicking here and scrolling down to the bottom of the page

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

