NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
2021-01-02 20:00:00
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2021-01-01 10:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2021-01-01 20:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2021-01-01 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2021-01-01 22:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-31 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
2021-01-01 18:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-31 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: GBP/USD Closing a Tumultous Year on the Front Foot
2021-01-01 12:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-31 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
2021-01-02 18:00:00
USD/JPY 1Q Forecast: Can the BoJ Keep Up With the Breakneck Pace of the FOMC?
2021-01-02 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/xdVQOUfTyc
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/yvVDM1mrZ5
  • Wall Street stocks poised to finish the year on strong footing as investors pour into risk assets in view of a vaccine-led global recovery against the backdrop of ultra-loose monetary environment. Get your 1Q equities forecast from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/mqQJRGGvAg https://t.co/t4LllGLizC
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/VgRUdL85pa
  • #Crudeoil prices have ripped higher over the last month and a half. Outlook for the commodity has improved considerably as global GDP growth projections continue to recover. Get your Q1 oil forecast from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/Nb1erD0Rdo https://t.co/ijxNoMQTTK
  • Gold has been correcting for several months, a resumption of the bull market may be nearing. Get your Gold 1Q forecast from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/sE1J2stXnX https://t.co/XRT4e4RCdJ
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/5DQSjUgKsE
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/g7ZcVFWLe6
  • Using margin in forex trading is a new concept for many traders, and one that is often misunderstood. Margin is the minimum amount of money required to place a leveraged trade and can be a useful risk management tool. Learn about margin trading here: https://t.co/qZCE5ab1Ie https://t.co/NIqknuXx4H
  • What is NFP and how can you trade it? Find out: https://t.co/XJWS04IF9j https://t.co/myUVG9cCk6
NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves

NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves

2021-01-02 14:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

NZD/USD 1Q Forecast: Long NZD/USD as RBNZ Rhetoric Improves

Advertisement

If there’s something we’ve learnt in 2020, it is that planning ahead doesn’t always work out as expected. Winding back to last year, none of the forecasts, despite how well they did or didn’t perform, were made on the belief that a worldwide pandemic would shock global markets leading to some of the highest volatility seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

Looking ahead, the macroeconomic environment seems to suggest further economic weakness in the first quarter of the year as vaccines are put in to place, followed by a strong recovery in the following months. For now, increased liquidity is likely to remain in the markets as central banks like the Federal Reserve have pledged to keep interest rates low, possibly until economic data shows a full recovery. This is likely to keep the US Dollar subdued, continuing its current depreciation well into 2021. Additionally, risk-on sentiment given an improvement in worldwide outlook should keep the US Dollar underperforming even if the US economy performs well.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has played a key role in improving expectations of monetary policy in the year ahead. Markets have now completely removed the idea of negative rates as house prices have become a part of the bank’s remit, which reduces the need for more monetary easing in the short-term.

The New Zealand Dollar has been the best performing currency towards the end of the year, appreciating 6.8% against the US Dollar in November alone. I expect this appreciation to continue into the first half of 2021. My price target would be aimed at the 0.7300 -50 mark, at which point the NZD looks to be far overstretched and expensive.

Weekly NZD/USD chart

NZD/USD Weekly Chart - IG, New Zealand Dollar, US Dollar

Chart prepared by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, created with IG

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
EUR/USD 1Q Forecast: US Dollar May Rebound vs. Euro as Fed, ECB Policies Diverge
2021-01-02 20:00:00
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
JPY 1Q Forecasts: Range USD/JPY 7-Year Wedge, Bullish GBP/JPY Post-Brexit Break
2021-01-02 18:00:00
USD/CAD 1Q Forecast: Short USD/CAD Amid a Recovering Global Economy and Dovish Fed
USD/CAD 1Q Forecast: Short USD/CAD Amid a Recovering Global Economy and Dovish Fed
2021-01-02 16:00:00
1Q Forecasts: Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal - Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX
1Q Forecasts: Vaccines Mean Hope Springs Eternal - Long MXN/JPY, Long Copper (XCU/USD), Long RUT & NDX
2021-01-02 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish