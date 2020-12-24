FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
2020-12-24 09:04:00
S&P 500, Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD and Bitcoin Outlook for Start of 2021
2020-12-24 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 4.4% Expected: 4.5% Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/dsIIW4DAQG
  • 🇲🇽 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 4.4 Expected: 4.5% Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • 🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (NOV) Actual: $3.032B Expected: $4.566B Previous: $6.224B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.13%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DPYpDMznTY
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Balance of Trade (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $4.566B Previous: $6.224B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Unemployment Rate (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.5% Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • For my last video of the year, I decided to look at the most potent markets between technical and fundamental build up or January potential. On my list: $SPX, Dollar, $GBPUSD, $GBPJPY and Bitcoin - along with a few others. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/24/SP-500-Dollar-EURUSD-GBPUSD-and-Bitcoin-Outlook-for-Start-of-2021.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/XtUi3dmxee
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.97% Gold: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/phykHGCtP7
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.85% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.28% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PKCvGuQyHZ
FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation

FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation

2020-12-24 10:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Key Talking Points:

  • Brexit deal is said to be imminent
  • UK mid-cap stocks pushing higher
  • UK stock market to close early at 12.30 pm GMT
Advertisement

UK shares soared this morning on reports that Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will be confirming that a Brexit trade agreement has been reached. UK retailers and banks jumped higher yesterday afternoon as the first reports came in about a possible agreement, with many shares gapping up higher this morning, as Lloyds Bank (+6%), Persimmon (+4.1%) and Berkeley Group Holdings (+3.3%) lead the gains in the FTSE 100.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250, considered a proxy to Brexit sentiment, is quickly picking up buyer support as the blue-chip FTSE 100 is weighed down by a stronger pound, but this is largely a reversal of the declines seen in the lead up to this round of negotiations. UK shares are likely to balance at current prices until the deal is fully confirmed, at which point I expect to see UK shares drift higher, given that most of the expected deal is priced in already, with the FTSE 250 most likely outperforming in Europe.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2020/21

Current price is hovering around the 20,500 line after a gap higher at the open, but is slightly coming off the daily high as expectation builds for the announcement, which has been pushed back twice as final details are finalized. Momentum indicators have a strong bearish bias, but overbought conditions are strong, so price reversal could be strong if uncertainty builds. A long-term target could be seen around the 21,200 level but strong resistance is likely to appear along the way as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.

FTSE 250 4-Hour chart

FTSE 250: UK Shares Strong as Traders Await Brexit Confirmation
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
2020-12-24 09:04:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF Setups to Watch
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF Setups to Watch
2020-12-24 03:00:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish