News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Euro Rate Forecast: Retracing Gains Ahead of ECB Meeting - Levels for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-09 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failed Attempt to Test 50-Day SMA
2020-12-09 15:00:00
Gold Prices May Struggle Despite Chart Break if US Yields Rise
2020-12-09 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP
2020-12-09 23:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rates Pin Breakout Hopes on Brexit Deal
2020-12-09 22:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Euro appears poised to continue pushing higher in the near term despite the prospect of further monetary policy easing from the ECB at its upcoming December meeting. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/42LwVMNkVV https://t.co/gGFiRhNACE
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.10% #BITCOINCASH -0.39% #ETHEREUM -0.82% #RIPPLE -2.21 #LITECOIN -0.67%
  • The Nasdaq 100 index appears to have entered a consolidative phase after falling over 2% on Wed. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, although a technical correction seems to be underway. An immediate support level can be found at 12,240. https://t.co/lnGeSA173p
  • 🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (DEC) Actual: 3.5% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
  • 🇯🇵 PPI MoM (NOV) Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • 🇯🇵 BSI Large Manufacturing QoQ (Q4) Actual: 21.6 Previous: 0.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (05/DEC) Actual: ¥1,252.7B Previous: ¥372.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • 🇯🇵 PPI YoY (NOV) Actual: -2.2% Expected: -2.2% Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-09
  • USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/09/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-volatility-to-take-cue-from-eur-gbp.html $USD $DXY $EURUSD $GBPUSD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/Z1c3D7ETd3
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (DEC) due at 00:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-10
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Volatility to Take Cue from EUR & GBP

2020-12-09 23:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: EUR/USD & GBP/USD PRICE ACTION IN FOCUS AMID ECB MEETING & BREXIT TRADE TALKS

  • The US Dollar traded mixed on Wednesday and left the DXY Index virtually flat for the session
  • USD price action has attempted to rebound higher after a sharp stumble to start the month
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD could fuel US Dollar volatility owing to ECB and Brexit event risk
Advertisement

US Dollar bears appear to have been kept at bay over the last few trading sessions as USD price action extends its rebound attempt following the steep slide to start the month. This has helped fuel a modest relief bounce by the broad-based DXY Index and unwind of its seemingly overextended move lower.

Looking closer at performance across major currency pairs for Wednesday, however, reveals the US Dollar was a mixed bag. USD price action gained ground relative to the Euro, Yen and Canadian Dollar, but retreated against the Pound Sterling.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -8% -4%
Weekly 26% -12% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX WITH EUR/USD & GBP/USD OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 AUG TO 09 DEC 2020)

US Dollar Index Price Chart with EURUSD and GBPUSD Overlaid

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

That said, focus for the remainder of the week will likely be placed on the direction of EUR/USD and GBP/USD amid heightened event risk. The upcoming ECB rate decision due on Thursday, 10 December at 12:45 GMT, in addition to the latest Brexit headlines expected to cross market wires, stand to strongarm the direction of the broader US Dollar indirectly. This is seeing that the DXY Index has a 57.6% weight to EUR/USD and 11.9% weight to GBP/USD.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD

Learn More - What is Implied Volatility & Why Should Traders Care?

High-impact event risk posed by the ECB meeting and Brexit trade talks have catalyzed a spike in overnight implied volatility readings for EUR/USD and GBP/USD. With the ECB anticipated to recalibrate its quantitative easing programs, and UK-EU negotiators still stuck at an impasse over a Brexit trade deal, the red-hot implied volatility figures come as little surprise. This could warrant greater adherence to sound risk management techniques until the dust settles and more clarity is provided on where USD price action might trend next. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -1% 0%
Weekly -3% 3% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Slips to Monthly Low, Seeks Support
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Slips to Monthly Low, Seeks Support
2020-12-09 21:10:00
USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Rand Soars After Q3 GDP Beats Estimates
USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Rand Soars After Q3 GDP Beats Estimates
2020-12-09 18:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slides on BoC Rate Decision
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Slides on BoC Rate Decision
2020-12-09 15:26:00
AUD/USD Upside Persists, NZD/USD Remains Overbought
AUD/USD Upside Persists, NZD/USD Remains Overbought
2020-12-09 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR