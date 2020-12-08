Market Sentiment Neutral but Nasdaq, Copper, Iron Ore Trending Higher | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 12:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Risks Balanced, EUR/JPY Challenges Key Trendline
2020-12-08 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
2020-12-08 09:00:00
GBPUSD Volatility Surges with Pound, Dollar Outlook Keeping Elevated Activity
2020-12-08 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-08 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/KSVJ51ZXng
  • Polish PM says position on EU Budget has not changed $EUR
  • 🇧🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) Actual: 4.31% Expected: 4.2% Previous: 3.92% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.15%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7q1DpDXuMW
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Inflation Rate YoY (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.2% Previous: 3.92% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-08
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/4cro2JGozW
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.04% Gold: -0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Oh4rKl381r
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/y4VEjbC3rX
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.27% US 500: -0.38% FTSE 100: -0.50% France 40: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3ZAsd62Zsk
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/K6IpyNeAs2
Market Sentiment Neutral but Nasdaq, Copper, Iron Ore Trending Higher | Webinar

Market Sentiment Neutral but Nasdaq, Copper, Iron Ore Trending Higher | Webinar

2020-12-08 12:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is broadly neutral at present, with markets reacting to coronavirus news, economic data and renewed hopes of a US stimulus package.
  • However, it is still possible to find trending markets, with the Nasdaq 100, copper, iron ore and lumber all still moving higher.
Advertisement

Trader confidence positive in tech stocks, several commodities

Trader sentiment is broadly neutral at present, with confidence lifted by the start of vaccinations against coronavirus in the UK, with the US to follow, decent Chinese data and hopes of a US fiscal stimulus package offset by rising Covid-19 cases in several countries.

However, a variety of assets are still trending higher, including the Nasdaq 100 index of US tech stocks and commodities such as copper, iron ore and lumber.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 9 – December 8, 2020)

Latest Nasdaq price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Click here for information on how to use IG client sentiment data

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USDCAD Price Outlook - Canadian Dollar Remains Firm Ahead of BoC Policy Announcement
USDCAD Price Outlook - Canadian Dollar Remains Firm Ahead of BoC Policy Announcement
2020-12-08 12:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Risks Balanced, EUR/JPY Challenges Key Trendline
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Risks Balanced, EUR/JPY Challenges Key Trendline
2020-12-08 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Downside Risk as EU-UK Leaders Meet
2020-12-08 09:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
Crude Oil Price Forecast: MACD Death Cross Signals a Deeper Pullback
2020-12-08 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100