Market Sentiment Neutral but Nasdaq, Copper, Iron Ore Trending Higher | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence is broadly neutral at present, with markets reacting to coronavirus news, economic data and renewed hopes of a US stimulus package.

However, it is still possible to find trending markets, with the Nasdaq 100, copper , iron ore and lumber all still moving higher.

Advertisement

Trader confidence positive in tech stocks, several commodities

Trader sentiment is broadly neutral at present, with confidence lifted by the start of vaccinations against coronavirus in the UK, with the US to follow, decent Chinese data and hopes of a US fiscal stimulus package offset by rising Covid-19 cases in several countries.

However, a variety of assets are still trending higher, including the Nasdaq 100 index of US tech stocks and commodities such as copper, iron ore and lumber.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 9 – December 8, 2020)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA Get Your Free Equities Forecast Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

Click here for information on how to use IG client sentiment data

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex