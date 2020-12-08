News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges
2020-12-07 23:35:00
FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 20:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2020-12-08 00:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Brexit, BOC & ECB Meetings, Mexican & US Inflation
2020-12-07 23:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +0.48% #BITCOINCASH -0.59% #ETHEREUM -0.03% #RIPPLE +0.45% #LITECOIN +0.02%
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/7b1tM8H5Mt
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.80% Gold: 0.31% Oil - US Crude: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Iw2SVBXhPP
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/xKYfFJgrrW
  • Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso: New stimulus is to fight Covid, help economic transition. Aiming for fiscal health, economic recovery after Covid -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.20%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 75.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IC4UPxCeK7
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/nYQ4nAursv
  • House Speaker Pelosi says progress is being made on spending bill talks - BBG
  • Gold prices are challenging a key resistance level of US$ 1,870 and may face some selling pressure around this level. https://t.co/lhElof76f6
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/cRQwMImfND
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index

Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index

2020-12-08 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES, NIKKEI 225, STRAITS TIMES INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Cyclical sectors pulled back while tech gained in a risk-off session, APAC stocks may trade lower
  • Worsening virus situation dented sentiment amid worries about a post-Thanksgiving case spike
  • Singapore stocks consolidated further as institutional net inflow shrank in early-December
Advertisement

Tech-led Session, Surging Covid-19 Cases, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Tech outperformed cyclical sectors overnight amid surging coronavirus cases across the US, pulling the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index from their record highs. California reported a 69% surge in Covid-linked ICU cases alongside climbing hospitalizations after the Thanksgiving holiday break. Illinois and New York also recorded a bump in cases.

Technology stocks led the Nasdaq index higher by 0.50%, showing a reversal of flows from value shares amid fear of a post-Thanksgiving case spike. The ascending trend of infections in the US showed no sign of abating (chart below) and may lead to further lockdown measures leading into the Christmas holiday season. Although several promising vaccines are on course to be rolled out, it may take a few months before they become widely available.

Materials (-3.34%) and energy (-2.7%) were among the worst performers on Monday, reversing the recent trend that favoring cyclical stocks. The S&P 500 energy sector have gained over 30% since early November as vaccine hopes brightened prospects for energy demand. This trend appeared to fade as profit-taking activity ramped up alongside a returned appetite for tech.

US Daily New Covid-19 Case

Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index

Source: Google

Asia-Pacific markets look set to follow a bearish US lead, with equity futures pointing to a lower start across Japan, mainland China, Australia, Singapore and Indonesia. These markets have already retraced from their recent highs after registering decent gains in November. Seasonally, December is a relatively quieter month for stock trading with less participants and lower volatility. Some further consolidation could be underway as traders prepare themselves for the holiday season.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What is the road ahead for equities this quarter?
Get My Guide

On the macro front, Eurozone Q3 GDP estimate and Germany ZEW economic sentiment index are among the top events today. Find out more on the DailyFX economic calendar.

Sector-wise, all 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 80% of the index’s constituents closing in the red on Monday. Materials (-3.34%) , energy (-2.70%) and financials (-0.79%) were among the worst performers, while information technology (-0.11%) and industrials -0.24%) registered relatively small losses.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 07-12-2020

Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Why do interest rates matter for currencies?
Get My Guide

Straits Times Index Outlook:

The Singaporean stock market saw a significant slowdown in institutional money inflow in the first week of December, with only S$ 33.7 million pumping in versus S$ 329.4 million in a week before (chart below). This is largely in line with a pullback in the Straits Times Index lately. A healthy correction looks set to continue as institutional inflow slows.

Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index

Source: SGX

Technically, the STI appears to have entered a period of consolidation with an eye on 2,800 for support. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by upward-sloped 20-, 50- and 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines. The index has likely formed a “Golden Cross”, which points to a medium-term bullish trend.

Straits Times Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Nikkei 225 index has likely broken the lower bound of its “Ascending Channel” (chart below) and thus may open the door for a deeper pullback. An immediate support level can be found at 26,350, where the 50% Fibonacci extension and the 20-Day SMA line intercept. Breaking the 20-Day SMA may also signal a short-term trend reversal with an eye on 25,990 for support.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the ascending trend of the ASX 200 index remains intact in the near term, but the upward momentum appears to be slowing alongside a broader pullback in other Asia-Pacific markets. An immediate support level can be found at 6,640 – the 38.2% Fibonacci extension. A narrowing Bollinger Band width reflects weakening momentum, and a deeper pullback is possible if price breaks the 20-Day SMA line.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones, S&P 500. Has The Rotation Ended?
2020-12-07 21:05:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Anticipates Positive South African Q3 GDP Data
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Anticipates Positive South African Q3 GDP Data
2020-12-07 10:52:00
DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks
DAX 30 Lacks Bullish Momentum, EUR/USD Buyers Eyeing Pullbacks
2020-12-07 10:30:00
Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms
Ripple (XRP) Setting Up for a Breakout as Bullish Pennant Forms
2020-12-07 09:49:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
Wall Street
Mixed