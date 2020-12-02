News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Rate Forecast: Bullish Breakouts Abound - Levels for EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-12-01 16:51:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Hitting Resistance, EUR/GBP Upside Faded
2020-12-01 09:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Deeper Pullback on OPEC+ Doubts, Rising Stockpiles
2020-12-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-12-02 09:35:00
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
2020-12-02 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Gains Reversed on Trade Talk Pessimism
2020-12-02 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2020-12-02 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Remains Robust with Bleak Dollar Outlook
2020-12-01 13:00:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
British Pound sinks as EU Brexit negotiator Barnier says there may not be an EU/UK deal

Real Time News
  • 💶 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 8.4% Expected: 8.4% Previous: 8.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • 💶 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 8.4 Expected: 8.4% Previous: 8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • Heads Up:💶 Unemployment Rate (OCT) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 8.4% Previous: 8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • Several member states open to continuing talks after December 31st deadline if a good deal can't be reached by then, according to a Senior EU Diplomat $GBP
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here: https://t.co/Yg6ecRZZNr https://t.co/05r8BcNRyt
  • Adds that some EU member states have become jittery as the Brexit endgame nears $GBP
  • EU Diplomat says still unclear if negotiators can bridge gaps on 3 key issues $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE FPC Meeting due at 09:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • 🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 9.8% Expected: 9.9% Previous: 9.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • 🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 9.8% Expected: 9.9% Previous: 9.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead

Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead

2020-12-02 09:35:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold bounces off Fibonacci support.
  • Fibonacci and moving average resistance lies ahead.
Gold continues its short-term bounce back after the heavy falls over the last couple of weeks, boosted by a weaker US dollar. The greenback touched lows last seen in late April 2018 in early trade before turning marginally higher. Tuesday’s weaker-than-expected US ISM print – 57.5 compared to forecasts of 58.0 and a prior reading of 59.3 in October – had knocked the greenback lower, especially after the ISM report showed the employment reading falling to 48.4 compared to forecasts of 51.0 and a prior reading of 53.2. Expectations continue to build that the Fed will deliver further stimulus at the December 15/16 meeting.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

The daily gold chart shows how the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,763.5/oz. stemmed the recent sell-off and provided a springboard for this week’s bounce back. It remains to be seen if this level will hold a second attempt, especially as the market has moved out of oversold territory. Ahead, a cluster of resistance levels comprising $1,836.9/oz (38.2% Fib), the 200-day simple moving average at $1,841/oz. and the 20-day sma at $1,844.5/oz. These three may prove difficult foes for gold bulls.

To learn more about moving averages, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Daily Price Chart (March – December 2, 2020)

Gold (XAUUSD) Price Rebound May be Short-Lived as Resistance Lies Ahead
Gold BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -5% 0%
Weekly 2% -8% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
IG retail trader datashow 81.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.39 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Gold
Bearish