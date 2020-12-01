Market Sentiment May Stay Positive Throughout December | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence has been lifted by the creation of coronavirus vaccines, hopes of economic and monetary support for the global economy and a strong Chinese manufacturing PMI for November.

Bulls will be hoping it stays strong this month, which is often a positive one for risk assets, especially stocks.

Trader confidence high

Traders are increasingly confident that Monday’s dip in risk assets was merely caused by profit-taking after a strong November and that the advance will continue into December, which is often a strong month particularly for stock prices.

In the FX markets, currencies like the New Zealand Dollar, the Australian Dollar and the Canadian Dollar would all benefit, with NZD currently looking particularly firm.

NZD/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (August 2 – December 1, 2020)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex