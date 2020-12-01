News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
US Dollar Price Action: USD Two-Year-Lows as EUR/USD Tests 1.2000
2020-11-30 16:30:00
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Attempt to Defy Gravity as S&P 500 Futures Turn Positive
2020-12-01 01:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Retreat ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US Blacklists CNOOC
2020-11-30 06:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-28 16:00:00
Dow, Gold, Tesla: What Different Markets Say About the Outlook for Risk Trends
2020-11-26 03:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, U.S. NFP, RBA, OPEC Meeting, Gold, UK-EU Negotiations
2020-11-30 13:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Breakout Potential Remains for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-11-30 20:27:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood
2020-12-01 00:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-11-30 16:36:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise Following RBA Rate Hold

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise Following RBA Rate Hold

2020-12-01 03:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA – Talking Points

  • Reserve Bank of Australia keeps the official cash rate at 0.10%
  • Economic Recovery remains dependent on Covid-19’s path
  • AUD/USD looks to challenge 2020 highs on next rally

**Full Article Coming Soon**

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its official cash rate unchanged at 0.10% on Tuesday. The rate hold was widely expected following better than expected economic data in recent weeks. Still, the economic outlook remains fragile and susceptible to Covid-19’s path. AUD/USD gyrated to the upside, but price action may remain volatile while traders digest the RBA's most recent move.

AUD/USD One-Minute Chart

AUDUSD Chrt

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

