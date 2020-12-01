Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Rise Following RBA Rate Hold
Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA – Talking Points
- Reserve Bank of Australia keeps the official cash rate at 0.10%
- Economic Recovery remains dependent on Covid-19’s path
- AUD/USD looks to challenge 2020 highs on next rally
**Full Article Coming Soon**
The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its official cash rate unchanged at 0.10% on Tuesday. The rate hold was widely expected following better than expected economic data in recent weeks. Still, the economic outlook remains fragile and susceptible to Covid-19’s path. AUD/USD gyrated to the upside, but price action may remain volatile while traders digest the RBA's most recent move.
