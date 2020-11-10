News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Stock Market Sentiment Surges on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes | Webinar

Stock Market Sentiment Surges on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes | Webinar

2020-11-10 12:15:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high in global stock markets despite early signs of profit-taking after Monday’s surge.
  • Sentiment continues to be boosted by hopes that Pfizer’s successful coronavirus vaccine trial brings a recovery from the pandemic closer.

Traders confident of economic recovery

Traders remain confident that Pfizer’s successful vaccine trial represents a breakthrough in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, lifting global stock market indexes further Tuesday after Monday’s surge. While signs of profit-taking began to emerge early in Europe, that soon gave way to further buying.

So-called value stocks – shares in companies like airlines that have been hardest hit – continue to benefit most, at the expense of shares in those that have profited from the pandemic such as Zoom and Netflix. Confidence also rose in commodities like oil that should gain most from an economic recovery but it was indexes like London’s FTSE 100 that rallied hardest.

FTSE 100 Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (November 2-10, 2020)

Latest FTSE 100 price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

FTSE 100 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 22% 0%
Weekly -44% 34% -20%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q4 equities forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

