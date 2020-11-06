News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Rally to 1.25 May Be in the Cards
2020-11-05 13:30:00
EUR/USD Rates to Rise as Biden Closes in On Presidency Ahead of FOMC
2020-11-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-06 04:30:00
Dow Jones Eyes Higher Highs on Tight Election Race, ASX 200 May Rise
2020-11-06 01:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead
2020-11-06 07:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
Nasdaq 100 Tops Election Focus, GBPUSD Focuses on Central Banks, USDCNH Trade Wars
2020-11-05 05:45:00
USD/JPY - A Fresh Eight-Month Low Ahead of US Jobs Report as Vote Count Continues in Key States
2020-11-06 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
US Dollar Selloff Unfazed by NFP Data with Focus on Election

US Dollar Selloff Unfazed by NFP Data with Focus on Election

2020-11-06 13:45:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR STRUGGLES TO STABILIZE ON NONFARM PAYROLLS BEAT

  • US Dollar remains under pressure after failing to catch a bid in response to solid NFP data
  • Nonfarm payrolls topped market forecast with 638K job gains, unemployment rate at 6.9%
  • USD price action has faced considerable headwinds on the prospect of a Biden Presidency
The US Dollar is trading notably on its back foot with the broad-based DXY Index down about 0.3% intraday. USD selling pressure appears to largely follow the growing prospect of Joe Biden becoming victorious with his presidential bid. US Dollar bears drove the Greenback sharply lower early Friday morning following news that votes for Biden in Georgia - a key battleground state - have surpassed those for incumbent President Trump. This has potential to confirm a Biden presidency as he sits within arms-reach of 270 electoral college votes needed to clinch the election.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (06 NOV 2020 INTRADAY)

US Dollar Index Chart USD Price Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

This looks to be a dominating driver of US Dollar weakness with better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data unable to stymie the selloff. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, nonfarm payrolls data topped market forecast of 600K with actual figures crossing the wires at 638K job gains for the month of October. The unemployment rate also improved considerably after falling from 7.9% to 6.9%.

This prompted an initial bounce in the US Dollar Index, but the move was short-lived owing to more dominant selling pressure. That said, until President Trump concedes, there is potential for another flareup in market volatility and risk aversion if he tries to further contest election results. This could threaten to send the US Dollar snapping back higher in turn.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

