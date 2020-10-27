News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Battles Support, ECB May Signal December Action
2020-10-27 09:45:00
EURUSD Shows Parallels to DAX and S&P 500 as Covid and Earnings Guide Relative Risk
2020-10-27 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as Second Viral Wave Dampens Demand Outlook
2020-10-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
Dow Jones Pulls Nikkei 225, ASX 200 lower on Alarming Covid-19 Resurgence
2020-10-27 03:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
Gold Price - Looking For a Reason to Range Break as Volatility Wanes
2020-10-27 11:00:00
Gold Prices Wilt as Virus Spike Spurs Haven Demand. Biden Leading in Polls
2020-10-26 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Sliding Lower as Brexit Talks Continue
2020-10-27 08:20:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
Bullish Signals for NZD/USD, Bitcoin From Market Sentiment Data | Webinar

Bullish Signals for NZD/USD, Bitcoin From Market Sentiment Data | Webinar

2020-10-27 12:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Traders seem less confident about global stocks, although there has been little impact so far on either currencies or commodities.
  • Driving sentiment are concerns about rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and the US, as well as worries about the lack of agreement on a US fiscal stimulus package.
  • Nonetheless, IG Client Sentiment data are sending out bullish contrarian trading signals for both NZD/USD and Bitcoin.
Trader sentiment subdued

Market confidence in stocks, especially in the US, is falling as traders worry about rising Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe, a lack of progress in the talks on a US fiscal stimulus program and caution ahead of next Tuesday’s US elections.

Nonetheless, these fears do not seem to have spread to the currency and commodity markets, and IG Client Sentiment data are currently sending out a bullish contrarian signal on NZD/USD, which is widely seen as a “risk on” currency pair.

IG Client Sentiment Data for NZD/USD

Positioning data for NZD/USD.

Source: DailyFX (You can click on it for a larger image)

The figures show 27.51% of traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.63 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 14.42% higher than yesterday and 7.69% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.92% higher than yesterday and 71.78% higher than last week.

At DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Similarly, the data are also sending a bullish contrarian trading signal for Bitcoin.

IG Client Sentiment Data for Bitcoin

Positioning data for Bitcoin.

Source: DailyFX (You can click on it for a larger image)

The figures show 82.45% of traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.70 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.47% lower than yesterday and 5.38% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.21% lower than yesterday and 52.25% higher than last week.

As mentioned earlier, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Bitcoin price trend may soon move higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

