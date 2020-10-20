British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Amid Brexit Impasse

BoE's Vlieghe says the risk that negative rates end up being counterproductive to the aims of monetary policy is low, adds that the MPC must consider ways to increase policy headroom $GBP

BoE's Vlieghe says the MPC is not yet at a point where is can reach conclusion on negative rates, adds that QE is probably less potent now compared to March

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.83%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.62%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sf61r9rewm