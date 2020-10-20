News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on US Fiscal Stimulus, ECB Rate Decision
2020-10-19
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mired by Fiscal Stimulus Deadline
2020-10-19
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-19
Dow Jones Sinks, Hang Seng May Follow. ASX 200 Could Rise on Dovish RBA
2020-10-20
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-19
Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Fiscal Stimulus Hopes Fizzle
2020-10-20
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Amid Brexit Impasse
2020-10-20
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Mired by Fiscal Stimulus Deadline
2020-10-19
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist Amid Brexit Impasse

2020-10-20 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD will likely continue to trade in a narrow range as the UK continues to argue that there is no point in resuming the post-Brexit trade talks with the EU.
  • The key levels to watch are the October 12 high at 1.3082 and the 1.2861 lows touched on October 14 and 16. A break of the range is needed if a trend is to emerge.
GBP/USD at mercy of post-Brexit trade talks

GBP/USD continues to trade in a fairly narrow range and that sideways trading will likely persist as long as the post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and the EU remain deadlocked. Early Tuesday, the junior UK business minister Nadhim Zahawi reiterated that the UK sees no point in resuming negotiations despite chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier saying Monday that the EU is available to intensify talks in London this week.

Now, there is resistance for GBP/USD at the October 12 high at 1.3082 and support at the 1.2861 lows touched on October 14 and 16, with a break of either support or resistance needed for a new trend in the pair to resume.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 20 – October 20, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: Refinitiv (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q4 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

UK inflation set to rise

Trade talks aside, UK inflation data are due Wednesday and are expected to show sharp rises last month. However, even if confirmed, that would not reignite talks of tighter UK monetary policy and would therefore do little to boost the Pound.

UK inflation data.

Source: DailyFX

You can find out here how inflation data affect currency prices.

Check out here on YouTube our latest Trading Global Markets Decoded podcast with my DailyFX colleague Daniela Sabin Hathorn. You can also find it here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

