ASX 200 Follows Wall Street's Post-Debate Rally, Tokyo Delays Open

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Moves from Under the Debate Cloud, Now Growth and Stimulus Top Drivers
2020-10-01 02:00:00
EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Pushes RSI Towards Trendline Resistance
2020-10-01 00:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast for the Month Ahead
2020-09-30 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-09-30 14:15:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Weighed by Stronger US Dollar Post-Debate
2020-09-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound to be Short Lived- GBP/USD Levels
2020-09-30 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing After Debate, UK GDP, House Prices
2020-09-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.25% Gold: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8Q2vaiaiCJ
  • A falling crude oil stockpile is underpinning crude oil prices. Crude inventory fell 1.98 million barrels last week, more than a 1.57 million forecast, according to EIA reports. WTI Crude oil price advanced more than 3% overnight. https://t.co/b1MEzEagen
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/YgTLOf10s7
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qL7nMxUXEP
  • #Market Snapshot Risk-on tilt to kick-off a fresh quarter of trade Haven-associated $USD and $JPY losing ground while $AUDUSD and $EURUSD trek higher #SP500 futures following #CrudeOil and the #ASX200 higher $Gold dipping back towards session-lows https://t.co/oJemFdRsdt
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.17%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 65.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/X3E4khU9qC
  • American Airlines say it is planning to furlough 19,000 employees after the government fails to pass its delayed fiscal stimulus follow up. United warned previously it could furlough 12,000 of its employees and Disney laid off 28,000 of its workers. #pandemic
  • GBP/USD was putting together a strong rally yesterday, but fizzled and put price closing in the bottom half of its daily range. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/34HxGeksHU https://t.co/qMxdumej4w
  • The Tokyo Stock Exchange said before the opening bell on Thursday that it would suspend trading in all stocks, due to a glitch in its system to distribute market information - https://t.co/CNsaUCWgBa
  • What is seasonal change in volatility. Are we going through one right now? Find out: https://t.co/G0qfpOmMl2 https://t.co/p2NG16qNBx
ASX 200 Follows Wall Street's Post-Debate Rally, Tokyo Delays Open

ASX 200 Follows Wall Street's Post-Debate Rally, Tokyo Delays Open

2020-10-01 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, NIKKEI 225, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500 index climbed 0.83% on stimulus hopes, better job data after the presidential debate
  • ASX 200 index opened 0.8% higher. Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading due to a system glitch
  • Hong Kong and mainland China stock exchanges shut for National Day holiday

S&P 500 Index Outlook:

The 1stUS presidential debate didn’t bring much of surprises to investors in terms of candidates’ economic and foreign policy prescriptions. Post-debate polls suggest that Joe Biden continued to lead, with Trump’s approval rate falling. Looking ahead, market focus might shift back to the fundamental elements until the 2nd presidential debate takes place on 15th October.

A better-than-expected US ADP jobs report, alongside reignited US fiscal stimulus hopes boosted market confidence. The September ADP job reading came in at 749k, higher than a 650k forecast (see chart below). The August figure was revised up to 481k from previous reading of 428k, pointing to a gradual recovery of the private employment market. This Friday’s non-farm payrolls report is of high importance too. Economists’ sees some 850k non-farm jobs created in September, a revision down from the previous month’s reading of 1.37 million.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

US ADP Employment Change - September 2020

ASX 200 Follows Wall Street's Post-Debate Rally, Tokyo Delays Open

Source: DailyFX

Asia-Pacific markets may follow the US leads higher, as the futures market suggests. The Tokyo Stock Exchange said that it would suspend trading in all stocks, due to a glitch in its system to distribute market information.

Traders face a fairly packed calendar today, with South Korea’s balance of trade, a string of EU and US Markit manufacturing PMIs, and US inflation among top market events. Read more on our economic calendar website.

Overnight trading displayed a positivesectoralpattern, with 74.1% of the S&P 500 index constituents closed in the green. Healthcare (+1.68%), financials (+1.24%) and consumer staples (+1.21%) were among the best performers, whereas energy (-0.24%) and industrials (-0.26%) were lagging.

S&P 500 Sector performance 30-9-2020

ASX 200 Follows Wall Street's Post-Debate Rally, Tokyo Delays Open

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically,the S&P 500 index has likely broken above its 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line, penetrating into the upper Bollinger Band for the first time since it entered into a consolidation in early September (chart below). This may suggest a potential trend reversal should the index stay within the upper Bollinger Band in the next few days. an immediate resistance level can be found at 3,380 – the 50-Day SMA line. The MACD indicator has likely formed a bullish crossover, pointing to more upside potential.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

ASX 200 Follows Wall Street's Post-Debate Rally, Tokyo Delays Open

ASX 200 Index Outlook:

Australia’s ASX 200 index opened 0.8% higher, ceasing a two-day loss. The index has previously broken an “Descending Channel”, facing strong resistance at around 6,000 where its 50-Day and 100-Day SMA overlaps. The ASX 200 index may find an immediate support at 5,850 – the upper bound of its “Descending Channel”. Previous resistance has now become a support level.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

ASX 200 Follows Wall Street's Post-Debate Rally, Tokyo Delays Open
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Hovers Over Major Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD/JPY Hovers Over Major Support
2020-09-30 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast for the Month Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast for the Month Ahead
2020-09-30 20:00:00
Rand Report: Why “Lower” Unemployment May Hurt the Rand, USD/ZAR
Rand Report: Why “Lower” Unemployment May Hurt the Rand, USD/ZAR
2020-09-30 11:26:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure on Lowly Inflation Expectations
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure on Lowly Inflation Expectations
2020-09-30 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US 500
Bullish
Japan 225