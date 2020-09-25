News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
2020-09-25 06:30:00
EURUSD and AUDUSD Show Divergent Expectations for Technical Breakdowns
2020-09-25 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Swing Lower on Demand Concerns, Strong USD
2020-09-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Triangle Break Leading to Important 1800 Level
2020-09-24 11:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Are the UK and EU Nearing a Brexit Agreement?
2020-09-25 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech
2020-09-24 08:00:00
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

2020-09-25 10:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
AUD, NZD Analysis & News

US Dollar Correction the Dominant Driver

Across the G10 space, a corrective USD has been among the key drivers behind FX markets throughout the past week. Among the notable underperformers has been the Australian Dollar, which has not only felt the weight from a bounce back in the US Dollar but also a repricing of RBA easing ahead of the October 6th meeting. Dovish commentary from RBA Deputy Governor Debelle exploring multiple monetary options at the central bank’s disposal has raised the likelihood that the cash rate will be lowered to 10bps, alongside a reduction in the 3yr yield curve target. In turn, as short end rates remain pressured, the focus is on the psychological 0.70 handle, ahead of support at 0.6970-80..

AUD/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -8% 0%
Weekly 18% -22% -5%
Short Term Risks for AUD/NZD

Earlier this week, we noted that with the RBA on course for easing in the short-term, while the RBNZ remains on hold for the time being, an unwind of the RBA/RBNZ monetary policy divergence narrative ahead of the October RBA meeting, raises downside risks for AUD/NZD. As such, a repricing could see AUD/NZD make a push for the 1.06 handle.

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

AUD/NZD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

