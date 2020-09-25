Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

UK PM Spokesman says UK has had useful exchanges with EU In recent weeks $GBP

Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/lAFyv1gM0P https://t.co/zqCvKazckA

🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (JUL) Actual: -9.8% Expected: -10% Previous: -13.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.79%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 65.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pPMQB3Sgtf

Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY (JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -10% Previous: -13.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25

Norges Bank - total liquidity has been unevenly distributed between banks, leading to considerable uncertainty over supply of NOK. Adds that they will offer fully allotted F-Loans at fixed rates with 1 day maturities

London put on national Covid watch list amid recent surge in cases

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.29% Gold: -0.42% Silver: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OTTxCl6GJR

Spanish health minister says the government recommends a total lockdown in Madrid