  • $NOK slips on the release given market pricing had been for a signal of a slightly earlier hike than previously forecast https://t.co/iQcZ70pCII
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (SEP) Actual: 93.4 Expected: 93.8 Previous: 92.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24
  • Norges Bank - The policy rate forecast is little changed since June 2020 Monetary Policy Report and implies a rate at the current level over the next couple of years, followed by a gradual rise as activity approaches a more normal level $NOK
  • 🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0% Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24
  • 🇩🇪 Ifo Business Climate (SEP) Actual: 93.4 Expected: 93.8 Previous: 92.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/HbVXBTslrS
  • SNB will detail FX interventions on a quarterly basis from September 30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.66%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 64.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JxqLeQGhcS
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Monetary Policy Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24
  • Heads Up:🇳🇴 Norges Bank Interest Rate Decision due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech

British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech

2020-09-24 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD will likely extend its recent slide caused principally by a stronger US Dollar.
  • For traders, the focus Thursday will be on a speech by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, in which he will announce plans to protect jobs amid rising Covid-19 infections.

GBP/USD weakness to persist

GBP/USD looks set for further losses as the US Dollar continues to strengthen amid Federal Reserve calls for more fiscal support for the US economy at a time when a stalemate in the US Congress makes such support increasingly unlikely. Fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases in Europe are also boosting USD, which has become the safe haven of choice for investors looking to reduce their exposure to assets such as Sterling that are seen as more risky.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (September 21-24, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Sunak speech due

Domestically, Sterling traders will be concentrating on a speech by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak around lunchtime in London. He will announce new plans to support jobs, with reports suggesting the support will be aimed at workers who return to their jobs part-time.

The new program will replace the current Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to combat unemployment due to the pandemic. That “furlough” scheme is due to end on October 31and an extension of it has been ruled out. Sunak has also dropped plans for a set-piece Budget later this year.

According to The Times newspaper, Sunak will announce an extension of the VAT sales tax cut for the hospitality and tourism industry through to the end of March. He will also extend the life of the coronavirus business loan schemes until November and increase the term of the loans from six to ten years, the newspaper said.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

You can find a guide here for FX traders wanting to trade the London session

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 5% -1%
Weekly -4% -3% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

