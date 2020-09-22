News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Extends Slide to Probe Support Zone
2020-09-22 14:30:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-09-22 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Demand Concerns, Rising US Dollar
2020-09-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD
2020-09-22 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: US Stocks September Slide Continues
2020-09-21 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
Gold and Silver Vulnerable on Stagnating Stimulus Talks, USD Resurgence
2020-09-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK to Face Lockdown Rules for as Long as 6 Months, GBP/USD Volatility Persists - US Market Open
2020-09-22 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURUSD Outlook - via @DailyFX: - Euro extends its slide after breaching 50DMA - EUR/USD hitting fresh monthly lows as volatility rises - EUR now tests a critical support level around 1.1700 Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/22/eur-usd-price-outlook-euro-extends-slide-to-probe-support-zone.html #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/mPgHsRKIAk
  • What is seasonal change in volatility. Are we going through one right now? Find out: https://t.co/G0qfpOmMl2 https://t.co/CFeAHvbFYB
  • Coming up on Fed Chair Powell's testimony. I doubt it will be a complacent, rosy outlook from the central banker. What kind of state are the markets in to receive a dose of cold reality?
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.91% Gold: 0.06% Silver: -1.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e9DSxPTBLA
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Testimony due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (SEP) Actual: -13.9 Expected: -14.6 Previous: -14.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22
  • 🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (JUL) Actual: 2.4% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 24.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p5OuRi74U6
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.78% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -1.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IAVwDXVRQV
  • Latest RBNZ decision due in the early hours (03:00BST) - Don't expect fireworks, given last months easing package - Past three meetings have seen NZD drop 0.5-0.8%. - Cycle of post RBNZ Kiwi selling may reverse with Orr appearing less concerned over $NZD https://t.co/06ScYdcvBB
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Extends Slide to Probe Support Zone

EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro Extends Slide to Probe Support Zone

2020-09-22 14:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

EURO TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: EUR/USD PRICE ACTION BUILDS SUPPORT AROUND 1.1700-HANDLE

  • EUR/USD price action remains under pressure after breaching its 50-day moving average
  • The Euro is hitting fresh month-to-date lows amid rising market volatility and risk aversion
  • EUR/USD now tests a critical technical support level slightly above the 1.1700-price level

EUR/USD is stretching lower this Tuesday with the Euro remaining under pressure against its US Dollar peer. The Euro has declined over 250-pips so far this month and currently trades at its weakest level since mid-August. Volatility has risen steadily over recent trading sessions as markets swoon and looks like the primary catalyst steering EUR/USD price action lower.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (23 JUN TO 22 SEP 2020)

EUR USD Price Chart EURUSD Technical Forecast

This has largely contributed to a breach of the 50-day moving average with EUR/USD notching a series of lower highs since topping out at the 1.2000-price level. EUR/USD is now perched slightly above the 1.1700-handle, which stands out as a critical support level highlighted by August swing lows.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 4% 7%
Weekly 8% -7% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

A breakdown below this zone of technical confluence could accelerate EUR/USD selling pressure. Looking ahead, the DailyFX Economic Calendar details upcoming event risk and data releases with potential of weighing materially on market sentiment. The scheduled testimonies from Fed Chair Powell, in addition to global PMI data on deck, stand out in particular.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY Charts and Technical Outlook
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-09-22 13:30:00
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
RBNZ Monetary Policy Decision: What to Watch Out For
RBNZ Monetary Policy Decision: What to Watch Out For
2020-09-22 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk of Sharp Fall if Support Breaks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk of Sharp Fall if Support Breaks
2020-09-22 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish