$EURUSD Outlook - via @DailyFX: - Euro extends its slide after breaching 50DMA - EUR/USD hitting fresh monthly lows as volatility rises - EUR now tests a critical support level around 1.1700 Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/22/eur-usd-price-outlook-euro-extends-slide-to-probe-support-zone.html #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/mPgHsRKIAk

What is seasonal change in volatility. Are we going through one right now? Find out: https://t.co/G0qfpOmMl2 https://t.co/CFeAHvbFYB

Coming up on Fed Chair Powell's testimony. I doubt it will be a complacent, rosy outlook from the central banker. What kind of state are the markets in to receive a dose of cold reality?

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.91% Gold: 0.06% Silver: -1.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e9DSxPTBLA

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Testimony due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22

💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (SEP) Actual: -13.9 Expected: -14.6 Previous: -14.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22

🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (JUL) Actual: 2.4% Expected: 2.4% Previous: 24.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p5OuRi74U6

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.78% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -1.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IAVwDXVRQV