EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Retains Downward Trend
2020-09-17 06:00:00
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally
2020-09-16 21:00:00
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
2020-09-16 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
2020-09-17 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Bank of England to Set Path for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-09-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/gMDjykJBxI
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.07% Gold: -0.93% Silver: -1.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RdwrANaxyS
  • How is the FX market connected to other asset classes and what is a simplified macro trading approach to tackle the markets? To learn more Join @DailyFX Senior Strategist, @JStanleyFX on Sep 17th at 12PM EST to get your breakdown. Register here today! https://t.co/uVX8w8Jv8D https://t.co/igWV1mqe8N
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RjTFHxHH2v
  • Bank of England Monetary Policy Decision due at 12:00BST. - While little is expected from today's meeting - If the BoE were to lay the groundwork for a move in Nov. A dovish vote split can provide the signal - Most dovish members on the MPC are Saunders and Haskel https://t.co/q86ufQCHzE
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.46% France 40: -0.55% Wall Street: -0.84% US 500: -0.92% FTSE 100: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rz0r8gbMDU
  • Join @nickcawley1's #webinar for live data coverage of the #BoE rate decision at 6:45 AM ET/10:45 AM GMT here: https://t.co/OvhvtMvGiw https://t.co/Aqj1msKfJg
  • $EURJPY sliding towards the 200-MA after validating the break of Rising Wedge support A daily close below the 123.70 level could open the door to test the 38.2% Fibonacci (121.86) https://t.co/WUTTIurVrB
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final (AUG) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.2% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final (AUG) Actual: -0.4% Expected: -0.4% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-17
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters

2020-09-17 09:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Bank of England Monetary Policy Report Due 12:00BST

  • BoE to Reiterate Dovish Stance, However, Lack of New Policy Hint May See GBP Snapback Higher
  • Brexit Uncertainty Heightened, OIS Markets Bring Forward Negative Rate Pricing

Overview:

The Bank of England is expected to maintain its current monetary policy with the bank rate at 0.1% and APF at GBP 745bln.Today’s meeting is unlikely to provide much in the way of surprises given that there will be no press conference or forecasts alongside having enough capacity in the current QE program. That said, in light of rising concerns over a possible second wave of COVID cases and a sizeable market repricing in no-deal Brexit risks. The Bank of England is likely to tilt towards the dovish side, however, with market pricing very much on the dovish side, inaction can leave room for disappointment. That said, one way the BoE could hint at taking action sooner rather than later is via dovish dissenters in a vote split.

No Need to Address QE Now as BoE Have Plenty of Capacity

Brexit Uncertainty Heightened as EU-UK Trade Talks Follow the 2019 Brexit Playbook

EU-UK Trade Negotiations: Political uncertainty and the repricing of no-deal Brexit risks have been heightened in recent sessions. This has come amid the UK looking to pass the Internal Market Bill (IMB) through parliament in the coming weeks, which in turn has led to trust between the UK and EU arguably hitting an all-time low in this Brexit saga with the EU giving the UK an ultimatum. Either withdraw the bill by the end of the month or face possible legal action if not. However, while the odds of a no-deal Brexit have increased notably, current negotiations continue to follow the 2019 Brexit playbook with political intervention likely to take place in order to get a deal across the finishing line.

Key MPC Commentary: Bank of England Officials Signal Scope for QE Expansion at a Later Date

Source: BoE, Refinitiv

Market Reaction

While a more dovish leaning Bank of England has the potential to pressure the Pound, given that OIS markets shifted towards this viewpoint, the risk of disappointment has been heightened. As such, lack of fresh hints to ease further could see a snapback higher in the Pound. That said, the BoE meeting is unlikely to provide much in the way of volatility with external factors (Brexit, Risk Environment) playing a larger role for the currency. As it stands, GBP/USD ATM overnight implied vols at 13.35 suggests an implied move of +/- 0.55% with implied range of 1.2850-1.3000.

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

