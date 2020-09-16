News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally
2020-09-16 21:00:00
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
2020-09-16 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar & VIX Advance Following the Fed
2020-09-16 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs off Inflation Data, Steady Pre Fed
2020-09-16 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trump says he will attend briefing on TikTok tomorrow, won't be happy with a Chinese company retaining majority control
  • Trump says we are ready to go immediately when vaccine is announced following conflicting statement on vaccine timeline from CDC official $SPX
  • Trump says we will have incredible Q3, numbers looking very strong $SPX $DXY
  • Trump says vaccine could be distributed by the middle of October $SPX
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
  • The DAX 30 trades narrowly beneath prior highs, an encouraging sign for the medium-term outlook. Get your #DAX market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/3mBLpMYUsO https://t.co/sK6lr4ds9R
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.61% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TEkmRtWokr
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Silver: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/h1SwAW4SLm
  • Despite dismal economic data, emerging market currencies continue to strengthen as investors flock towards high yield currencies. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here: https://t.co/n6Wl1I2TBG https://t.co/dH8q9698fo
Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally

Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally

2020-09-16 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones Price Outlook:

Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally

The Dow Jones climbed slightly higher following the Fed’s September rate decision in which the Federal Open Market Committee kept rates unchanged, as expected. In what was perhaps less expected, the central bank raised a number of economic forecasts from unemployment expectations to growth projections. The upward revision, while encouraging, was joined by commentary that would suggest the Fed is expecting widespread economic disruption until a vaccine is widely available.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – September 2020)

dow jones price chart

Either way, lower unemployment and higher growth expectations might allow more traditional businesses, like those outside of technology, to rebound more quickly than what was originally believed. Since the recovery rally has been led in large part by the Nasdaq 100 and the FANGMAN group, signs that a broader recovery could occur ahead of schedule might see a slight rotation from technology into sectors like consumer discretionary, industrials, energy and value.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

With that in mind, the Dow Jones may enjoy a slight boost compared to the Nasdaq, allowing traders the opportunity to reduce the gap between the two indices. That said, the findings of the Fed do not necessarily make technology stocks less attractive, but they might provide alternatives in a market that has had its focus narrowed for months.

Will Tech Stocks Continue Charge or Will Other Sectors Pick up the Slack?

nasdaq 100 price chart

Created in TradingView.

Consequently, I am hesitant to suggest an immediate transition into value stocks at the expense of technology stocks, but I do believe the Fed’s projections make such a rotation slightly more likely. In the meantime, traders should look for confirmation of such a convergence in the ratio between the sectors.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Setups
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Setups
2020-09-16 11:49:00
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
2020-09-16 11:00:00
US Dollar Drifting Lower, What to Watch Out for the FOMC Meeting
US Dollar Drifting Lower, What to Watch Out for the FOMC Meeting
2020-09-16 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100