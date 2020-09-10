US-China Tensions to Amplify Recent AUD/USD, S&P 500, Oil Volatility?

Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.06% US 500: -0.17% France 40: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PSvL4uI1m5

Is a smart rebound for the $NDX and $EURUSD enough to trigger the 'buy the dip' mentality so familiar in this market? I discuss that in my video for the upcoming session: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/10/Nasdaq-and-EURUSD-Have-Traders-Roused-the-Buy-the-Dip-Mentality.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/K0mbxVf9IF

The #USD has recently broken higher against the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso Will the US Dollar find further momentum from here? $USDSGD $USDMYR $USDPHP $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/09/10/US-Dollar-Reversal-Taking-Shape-USDSGD-USDMYR-USDPHP-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/KcQDMbqBWp

Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/O2xSO50fzm

Risk-linked #AUDUSD and #NZDUSD fell slightly as US stock futures declined on early Thursday. Click here for forex trading guides: https://www.dailyfx.com/free_guide-tg.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Yang&utm_campaign=twr#forecastschoices=Forex_for_Beginners

US stock index futures turned lower during early Asia hours. Nasdaq 100 (-0.09%) S&P 500 (-0.229%) Dow Jones (-0.273%) [delayed] -BBG

Using margin in forex trading is a new concept for many traders, and one that is often misunderstood. Margin is the minimum amount of money required to place a leveraged trade and can be a useful risk management tool. Learn about margin trading here: https://t.co/SLZ0a08n9n https://t.co/ZopGcFHObm

Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.36% Gold: -0.07% Oil - US Crude: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/GMKL6RFbfl

Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jcYMaqjHGW