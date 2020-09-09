News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Indecisive as Political Pressure Looms
2020-09-08 15:48:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Confidence in GBP/USD Ebbs, Gold and US Stocks Suffering Too | Webinar
2020-09-08 12:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
2020-09-08 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further

2020-09-09 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The chances of the UK and the EU reaching a post-Brexit trade deal seem to be falling, weakening GBP/USD.
  • The UK is also planning to amend the UK-EU divorce agreement, and social gatherings of more than six people are to be banned in the UK as coronavirus cases rise.
  • As the markets see a general move towards safe havens, GBP/USD has already fallen to its lowest for six weeks but further losses now seem likely.

GBP/USD weakness to persist, Brexit in focus

GBP/USD looks set for further losses despite having dropped already below 1.30 to its weakest level since late July. Now, a return to the July 14 low at 1.2480 cannot be ruled out as a medium-term target.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (June 26 – September 9, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -7% -2%
Weekly 14% -10% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

From a fundamental perspective, several factors are undermining the British Pound, including more negative sentiment generally that has boosted safe havens such as the US Dollar. In addition, the UK seems prepared to break the Brexit withdrawal agreement with the EU in a way a government minister has admitted could break international law. That has raised the chances that a UK-EU trade deal will not be agreed by the October deadline.

Moreover, Covid-19 infections are rising sharply again in the UK, prompting the government to ban social gatherings of more than six people from Monday – another negative factor for GBP/USD.

Like to know how to short forex? We have a guide here.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

